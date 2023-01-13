Read full article on original website
Pamela Ash
4d ago
keep them locked up. They need to get a job.
Reply(1)
14
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
fox5atlanta.com
Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for 2 robberies at Stockbridge businesses in 1 day, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A 20-year-old man is in custody accused of trying to rob two Stockbridge businesses in a single day. Officials say on Sunday, an armed suspect tried to rob a BP gas station on the 100 block of E. Atlanta Road. The suspect fled that location, and police...
DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
wrganews.com
Man struck and killed by a train Sunday
A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Four people charged after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people face multiple charges after a driver led police on a pursuit through multiple towns in the Atlanta metro area before crashing on Friday. According to police officials, LaGrange police officers contacted Sandy Springs officers to inform them of someone who broke...
Man shot by officer after pulling handgun at Gwinnett gas station, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after a man holding a firearm was shot by Snellville police early Monday, authorities said.
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their...
WXIA 11 Alive
Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say
ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district. Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector
A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
fox5atlanta.com
10-year-old boy last seen leaving SE Atlanta hospital found, police say
ATLANTA - Police say the 10-year-old boy that walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning has been found after a day-long search. A search for the 10-year-old Mario Boyd started around 4:30 p.m., when police say he ran from the vehicle of a family member attempted to bring him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Snellville officer shoots armed suspect at gas station, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville said an officer shot a man, who drew a gun early Monday morning at a gas station. The suspect, police said, is receiving treatment at a hospital and the officer had a minor injury. Snellville police didn't provide the names of the suspect or officer.
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputy credited with saving life of man who suffered cardiac arrest at gym
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County deputy is credited with helping save a man who suffered cardiac arrest while working out at the Newnan YMCA. The recent events surrounding Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin have put a spotlight on such lifesaving events. The outcome is never a certainty,...
