Cartersville, GA

Comments / 27

Pamela Ash
4d ago

keep them locked up. They need to get a job.

Reply(1)
14
 

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA
wrganews.com

Man struck and killed by a train Sunday

A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The...
ROME, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

10-year-old boy last seen leaving SE Atlanta hospital found, police say

ATLANTA - Police say the 10-year-old boy that walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning has been found after a day-long search. A search for the 10-year-old Mario Boyd started around 4:30 p.m., when police say he ran from the vehicle of a family member attempted to bring him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Snellville officer shoots armed suspect at gas station, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville said an officer shot a man, who drew a gun early Monday morning at a gas station. The suspect, police said, is receiving treatment at a hospital and the officer had a minor injury. Snellville police didn't provide the names of the suspect or officer.
SNELLVILLE, GA

