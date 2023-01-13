Read full article on original website
Cleveland gets eighth straight double-double, FSU grabs first road ACC win
Florida State had one of its best starts to a game this year, racing to a 24-point lead and picking up its first ACC road win of the season. Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds, recording his eighth straight double-double — as FSU held off a late charge from Notre Dame to take an 84-71 win on Tuesday night. Cleveland is the first FSU player since Reggie Royals to earn eight consecutive double doubles during the 1970-71 season.
Morgan Jones scores 25 points in return to defeat FSU
Florida State could only hope Morgan Jones would not be red-hot in her return to Tallahassee. But she instead scored 15 second-half points to help Louisville rally and escape with a win. Jones scored a season-high 25 points on 9 of 10 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds and Hailey...
