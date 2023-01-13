Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Not Science Fiction: A New Method To Move Objects Without Contact
This contactless manipulation method has potential applications in industries including robotics and manufacturing. A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has uncovered a way to manipulate objects using ultrasound waves, paving the way for contactless movement in industries like manufacturing and robotics without the need for an internal power source.
scitechdaily.com
Astronomers Have Discovered Web-Like Plasma Structures on the Sun
The researchers observed long, web-like structures that eject particles from the Sun into space. A group of researchers from Southwest Research Institute, NASA, and the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research has found web-like plasma structures in the Sun’s middle corona by using an innovative observation method of imaging the middle corona in ultraviolet wavelength. Their findings were recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The discovery could help improve our understanding of the origin and interactions of the solar wind with the rest of the solar system.
Phys.org
New techniques for accurate measurements of tiny quantum objects
New research led by a team of scientists at The Australian National University (ANU) has outlined a way to achieve more accurate measurements of microscopic objects using quantum computers—a step that could prove useful in a huge range of next-generation technologies, including biomedical sensing. Examining the various individual properties...
studyfinds.org
Quantum computing breakthrough! Engineers discover technique that could create billion-qubit chips
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian engineers have stumbled across a new way to control electrons which play a key role in quantum computing. The breakthrough could open the door to making billion-qubit quantum computer chips a reality. Here’s what you need to know about quantum computing:. Computers use “bits”...
Technology Expert Says Conscious Robots Will Eclipse Humanity
Some of the biggest Hollywood hits have featured killer robots out to annihilate, or subjugate, humanity. Now though, with rapidly advancing developments in technology, the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making it much likelier that those types of realities could come true. At least according to some experts who feel that robots with consciousness pose an existential threat to life as we know.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Scientists divert lightning strikes using giant laser for the first time
SCIENTISTS have managed to divert lightning strikes using a giant laser for the first time. They say the technique could save power stations, airports, launchpads and other buildings from damage. The trillion-watt laser creates a virtual lightning rod — metal conductors that intercept flashes and guide their currents into the...
NASA considers Titan hybrid aircraft mission and other visionary space concepts
The US space agency selected 14 projects that are focused on "making the impossible possible".
Scientists detect superheavy neutron star that existed for only a fraction of a second
Astronomers trawled through archival observations of short gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) and detected the rapid evolution of two merging neutron stars into a superheavy neutron star, which then collapsed into a black hole. This entire process lasted only a fraction of a second, a blog post from NASA explains, and it...
SpaceNews.com
Study: Space industry deploying more satellites that deliver sharper images
WASHINGTON — The war in Ukraine has made the world aware of the geopolitical, social and military impacts of satellite imagery. At the same time, the space industry is introducing new capabilities for “very high resolution imagery” that will make commercial spy satellites even more powerful, says a Jan. 16 report by the research and consulting firm Quilty Analytics.
techxplore.com
Intelligent computing: Examining the state of the art
Human society is on the verge of transforming from an information society to an intelligent society, where optimized computing can autonomously solve practical, real-world problems. Critically, this transition is dependent on the continued development of advanced computing theories and algorithms that impart varying degrees of intelligence to computing systems through autonomous perception, information gathering, analysis and reasoning—functions once reserved only for living organisms.
nextbigfuture.com
NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed
NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
techxplore.com
Aluminized fiber-optic sensors to monitor condition of industrial facilities for efficient repairs
Researchers from Skoltech and Harbin Institute of Technology have devised a system of optical sensors with an aluminum coating that could withstand the harsh conditions inside a distillation tower—an industrial facility for separating crude oil into gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.—and monitor its structural health, avoiding the need for ineffective sweeping repairs and enabling timely targeted interventions when and where problems arise. Published in Optics Letters, the study is an example of a successful collaboration between BRICS scientists.
Phys.org
Researchers create an optical tractor beam that pulls macroscopic objects
Researchers have developed a way to use laser light to pull a macroscopic object. Although microscopic optical tractor beams have been demonstrated before, this is one of the first times that laser pulling has been used on larger objects. Light contains both energy and momentum that can be used for...
Engadget
High-powered lasers can be used to steer lightning strikes
Lightning rods have been used to safely guide strikes into the ground since Benjamin Franklin's day, but their short range (roughly the same radius as the height) and fixed-in-place design makes them ineffective for protecting large areas. The technology may finally be here to replace them in some situations. European researchers have successfully tested a system that uses terawatt-level laser pulses to steer lighting toward a 26-foot rod. It's not limited by its physical height, and can cover much wider areas — in this case, 590 feet — while penetrating clouds and fog.
Researchers test effects of baby seal robots on potential Mars dwellers
Japan is seeking to one day launch adorable robotic seals called Paros into space, according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Wednesday. The aim is that these cuddly AI-driven machines will help astronauts cope with stress and even provide companionship on the Red Planet.
techxplore.com
Team completes review study of functionalized copper current collectors for lithium metal anodes
Lithium metal shows great promise as an anode material for next-generation high-energy-density batteries. However, the issues of dendrite growth and huge volume fluctuations that occur with lithium plating and stripping can result in fast capacity fading and safety concerns. Because of these issues, the practical deployment of lithium metal anodes...
techxplore.com
Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: Study
Electric car batteries could be used to boost power storage in the future, injecting electricity into the grid during times of scarcity or storing electricity during periods of excess, a new study found Tuesday. Renewable energy is essential for the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below...
techxplore.com
A robot able to 'smell' using a biological sensor
A new technological development by Tel Aviv University has made it possible for a robot to smell using a biological sensor. The sensor sends electrical signals as a response to the presence of a nearby odor, which the robot can detect and interpret. In this new study, the researchers successfully...
