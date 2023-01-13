Read full article on original website
Candidacy filing for Katy City Council, Katy ISD board to begin Jan. 18
Candidacy filing for the May 6 general election will begin Jan. 18 and end Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Katy interested in City Council and Katy ISD board of trustees positions can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. The candidate filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting...
Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan underway in Tomball
Tomball City Council approved the contract to develop the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball's Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway after City Council approved a professional services agreement with Four and One LLC during its Dec. 19 meeting.
Local school districts hope for financial relief from legislative session, make headway on bonds
Pearland ISD Superintendent Larry Berger said the dependence on ADA for state funding has contributed to budgetary concerns for the district, which is projecting a $15.1 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2023-24. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) Have you missed out on any recent education updates for your local school...
Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve recently certified as a Texas Native Prairie
The Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve in League City was recently certified as a Texas Native Prairie. (Courtesy Pexels) Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve, which is located on the east side of League City, was certified as a Texas Native Prairie by the Native Prairies Association of Texas at the end of December, according to a post on the city’s website.
Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
1,000-home development planned for Magnolia area in 2025
Shea Homes acquired land in the Magnolia area for the new community. (Courtesy Shea Homes) A new housing development is slated to come to the Magnolia community in the next two years. According to a Jan. 17 news release, Shea Homes acquired 430 acres in west Montgomery County along FM...
Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023
One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
Spring-area task force to target flood mitigation along Cypress Creek in 2023 with drainage district
The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force—which formed in 2019, according to Wilkerson—initially announced the proposed Cypress Creek drainage district in May. (Designed by Ronald Winters) The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force is hoping to speed up flood mitigation efforts along Cypress Creek by creating a drainage district by...
Click2Houston.com
Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction
HOUSTON – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards. “The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of the four...
Status of Montgomery County public health services manager under discussion
The Montgomery County Public Health District originally voted to transfer management of public health from the hospital district to the county in a special joint meeting July 26. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Montgomery County commissioners appointed Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack as the county’s representative to manage the transfer of public...
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19
The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
United Airlines’ expanded training center to bring 1,800 jobs to Houston area
The $32 million expansion of United Airlines' Global Inflight Training Center includes an aquatic center featuring a 125,000-gallon pool that will allow flight attendant trainees to practice safe evacuation strategies in the case of a water landing. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) United Airlines held a Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting at George Bush...
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
Township Square to bring new tenants, with completed renovation set for 2023
The renovation is set to be complete early in spring 2023 with a lineup of tenants, including Fellowship Coffee Co., Phresh as Duck Barber Shop and a yet-to-be-announced restaurant. (Courtesy KM Realty) Township Square, located at 3434 FM 1092 Road, Missouri City, is in the midst of a $4 million...
Conroe ISD board to discuss rezoning, removal of a library book at Jan. 17 meeting
The Conroe ISD board of trustees will discuss the possible removal of the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as rezoning for elementary and intermediate schools in the Grand Oaks feeder at its first regular meeting of 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) At its first regular board...
J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta gains new ownership, undergoes renovations in Kingwood
Local restaurateurs Rosa and Ronald Perez purchased J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta on Dec. 1, after they were approached by the previous owners who were planning to close the eatery Dec. 31. The couple also own Sharky's Waterfront Grill and Chimichurri's South American Grill in King's Harbor Waterfront Village as well as Sharky's American Grill in Vintage Park. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact)
