One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO