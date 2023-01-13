ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023

One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19

The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe

The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta gains new ownership, undergoes renovations in Kingwood

Local restaurateurs Rosa and Ronald Perez purchased J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta on Dec. 1, after they were approached by the previous owners who were planning to close the eatery Dec. 31. The couple also own Sharky's Waterfront Grill and Chimichurri's South American Grill in King's Harbor Waterfront Village as well as Sharky's American Grill in Vintage Park. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact)
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

