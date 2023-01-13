Read full article on original website
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Michelle McCool Says She Didn’t Get the Call for WWE Royal Rumble
– In response to a Twitter user, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool commented on possibly appearing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to McCool, she didn’t get the call from WWE to appear, writing, “I do wish!!!! Didn’t get the call…..take it up with @WWE.” You can see that exchange below:
Jade Cargill on the Advice CM Punk Gave Her, Says He’s a ‘Great Guy’
– During an interview on Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion discussed what her relationship was like with CM Punk in AEW and the advice Punk gave her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jade Cargill on what advice CM Punk gave her: “Just stand on what you believe....
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below. *BTI Match:...
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
Mickie James to Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Fight Pit Match Announced
– Impact Wrestling has announced new matches and the opening segment for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. New Knockouts Champion Mickie James is going to kick off this week’s show. Also, Mike Bailey will face Kenny King in the Fight Pit. A new episode of...
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Strickland Beats Imavov
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) Nassourdine Imavov (194 lbs.) vs. Sean Strickland (204 lbs.) #13 Dan Ige (145.5 lbs.) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5 lbs.) Roman Kopylov (185 lbs.) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5 lbs.) #5 Raquel Pennington (135.5 lbs.) vs. #2 Ketlen Vieira (136 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135 lbs.) vs....
Julia Hart Reveals Who She Would Like to Team Up With In AEW
Julia Hart has a couple of women from AEW on her wish list to team up or even form a stable with. Hart took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and was asked which AEW star she’d like to team with, naming Abadon, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny,
Seth Rollins: ‘Really Feel Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year’
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania 39 this year via Twitter. Rollins wrote earlier today, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.” You can view his message below. WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2. The event will...
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
AEW News: Brody King Sells His Beard in New Ethan Page Vlog, Isiah Kassidy Releases New Vlog, Elevation Video Highlights
– AEW star Isiah Kassidy released a new vlog this week:. – Ethan Page showed Brody King trying to sell his beard on WhatNot in his latest vlog:. – AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
WWE News: Bayley Comments On Working With New Talent, New RAW is XXX Merchandise, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley commented on working with fresh talent, as she teamed with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan at live events this past weekend. She wrote: “Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and...
Complete Slate For The Great Muta’s Final Match Announced
As previously reported, The Great Muta is set to team up with Darby Allin and Sting at his retirement match hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH in Yokohama, Japan on January 22. Muta’s team will be facing down Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji in the ring. Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the remainder of the event will comprise the matches listed below:
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher and The Blade
– AEW Dark returns to action tonight with a seven-match lineup. Tonight’s episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will face The Butcher and The Blade. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s card below:. *...
Candice Michelle Open To A WWE Return at Royal Rumble
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Candice Michelle spoke about a possible WWE return at the Royal Rumble, which is in her home state of Texas. She said: “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.“
RJ City on If It Was Ever Brought Up for Him to Wrestle in AEW, Bringing Hey! (EW) to TV
– Comedy Store Wrestling, Hey! (EW) host RJ City discussed if there was any talk of ever having him wrestle in AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. RJ City on potentially wrestling in AEW: “It was never brought up. It has not been brought up. They do know that I wrestle. I also think I’m very happy to do something different. There’s plenty of wrestling on the show. There’s amazing wrestlers on that roster.”
Jimmy Korderas Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage
– In his latest Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas praised the women’s tag team Street Fight on last week’s AEW Rampage as “incredible,” but he took issue with the match being booked on Rampage as opposed to Dynamite or a pay-per-view event. He stated the following:
