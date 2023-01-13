ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chargers Fire Joe Lombardi; Commanders Interested?

The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising move Tuesday morning, firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after two seasons with the team. The Chargers season ended Saturday after surrendering a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Lombardi's Chargers threw for the third-most passing yards this season...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels

The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision

Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?

Byron Leftwich is looking for a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after four seasons as their offensive coordinator. Sources told Pewter Report Tuesday morning that the team will move on from Leftwich. After teaming up with Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl two years ago,...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Add Another Interview Request for Coaching Search

The Washington Commanders continue their search for an offensive coordinator, and another candidate has joined the mix. The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly after the team's final game following three seasons with the franchise, and now could have his replacement in mind. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade

As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

How to watch the Pac-12 football schedule release for 2023

We're one step closer to seeing the full 2023 college football schedule as the Pac-12 will be the latest conference to announce its full slate of games. The conference will present a one-hour special on the Pac-12 Network on Wednesday, January 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific time and 1 p.m. Eastern time.
COLORADO STATE
Wichita Eagle

Football schedule 2023: Divisional Round games on TV this weekend

View the original article to see embedded media. Football schedule 2023: Divisional Round games on TV this weekend. Kansas City opened as the 8.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: KC -400 | JAX +310. FPI...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Suns & Magic Emerging as Potential Free-Agent suitors for Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet's track record speaks for itself. View the original article to see embedded media. It hasn't been the season anyone would have wanted for the 28-year-old Toronto Raptors point guard but despite some lackluster shooting numbers this year, there are expected to be multiple teams lining up to sign VanVleet this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Proven Himself To Be A Defensive Weapon

The Dodgers shared on Wednesday that they would be trading LA prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Miguel Rojas who was with LA way back in 2014. When fans heard about the news, the focus was on his offensive stats mostly. During the 2022 season, Rojas boosted a .236 AVG with 36 RBI and 6 homers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

