ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina's Ingredients For A Dream Season In 2023

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MybMo_0kDeZ0ko00

Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team will need to accomplish multiple feats if they wish to raise the bar again this fall.

South Carolina as a program is getting used to consistent progression, with results on the field and recruiting prowess off the field. Heading into year three under Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks enter with lofty expectations for the first time in several years.

What we would quantify as a dream season can be discussed another day, but in terms of what needs to happen, many factors must play out in Gamecocks' favor.

Loggains & Rattler Build Solid Rapport

Up to this point, South Carolina's new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has been winning the offseason with his remarks regarding how the offense will be centered around Rattler's skillset and prioritize spreading the football around to its playmakers, something the offense seemed to lack for most of 2022.

How quickly Loggains and Rattler can mesh together in live game situations and learn how the other person operates could make the difference in a few crucial September games the Gamecocks will play away from home against North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

If they can sort out the kinks quickly, it could lead to great success, but if it takes the entire season, it could lead to potential disappointment.

Gamecocks Are Resilient On The Road

Since I brought up South Carolina's September games away from home in my last point, let's continue that conversation regarding the rest of the season.

South Carolina will only play four road games in 2023 due to playing a neutral site game against the Tar Heels, but have to go on the road to play Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, and Texas A&M, all of which will be challenging for its own reasons, and could say a lot about how the season could go for South Carolina.

Multiple Positions See Players Step Up

While South Carolina is returning a solid nucleus of players from last year's squad, it has to be acknowledged that this team has also lost a lot of meaningful contributors.

The offense will have to replace three offensive line starters and a large group of offensive skill players, while the defense will replace its top two corners and five starters in the defensive front.

While the coaching staff has progressively accumulated talent and is full of experience at a few specific positions, veterans and likely some young guns will have to take the next step this fall.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Carolina pursuing specialist from Virginia

South Carolina brought in a specialist last Saturday for an unofficial visit. Tyler Fontenot, a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., has been to Columbia three times. “Came down for the Mizzou game as well, been down three times and love it more and more every...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Looks like Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is not going to happen

Missouri standout defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat wanted to finish his career close to his Irmo home, and with Jordan Burch transferring to Oregon, USC had an immediate opening and need for a defensive end/pass rusher. The two sides moved quickly to make it happen, and over the last week all indications were Jeffcoat would be in school this week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks remain unanimous number one in AP women’s poll

South Carolina continued its stay at No. 1. The Gamecocks were the unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel. They have held the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks. USC (18-0, 6-0) has won 24 straight following Sunday’s 81-50 rout of Missouri. Ohio State, LSU, Stanford and UConn round out the top five […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Here's where the Gamecock baseball team is ranked in the preseason poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team is getting some preseason recognition as a team that is expected to return to the NCAA regionals. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced Tuesday. One of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Four-star CB includes Gamecocks in top six

Jayden Lewis announced a top six on Monday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Lewis, a four-star from Anniston (Ala.) High School, also listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lewis is the No. 25-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. South...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina pipeline to the NWSL continues

South Carolina women’s soccer defender Jyllissa Harris was taken 22nd overall with the 10th pick in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft Thursday night by the Houston Dash. Harris becomes the fourth Gamecock to be taken in the NWSL Draft, and the first second-round...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
795
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy