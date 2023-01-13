A 30-year old man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from events in August and September 2020. Kyle Randal Bolen, who lists an address in the small Yell County town of Ola, was sentenced to 10 years probation. He is currently in a treatment program in another county and as a condition of his probation; he is required to complete his stay.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO