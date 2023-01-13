Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting. According to the initial incident report, officers were called to the 700-block of Meadowbrook Street at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. When Officer Darius Johnston arrived, he found 48-year-old John Odoms, Jr., lying in the driveway,...
KTLO
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
KTLO
Guilty plea in cases stemming from theft of vehicle, fishing gear
A 30-year old man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from events in August and September 2020. Kyle Randal Bolen, who lists an address in the small Yell County town of Ola, was sentenced to 10 years probation. He is currently in a treatment program in another county and as a condition of his probation; he is required to complete his stay.
Kait 8
License plate reader helps find a stolen car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him. The officer confirmed the license...
whiterivernow.com
Izard County Sheriff’s Department investigating counterfeit bills
According to a post on social media, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several counterfeit bills being passed at local businesses. The department is reminding businesses and barterers to be observant of bills being received and, if a counterfeit bill is encountered, to retain the bill and contact the sheriff’s office.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges
A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
whiterivernow.com
Sharp County Sheriff’s Department to upgrade radio equipment
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department will be upgrading equipment to help convert its current radio system to digital. According to a story by Region 8 News’ Hayden Savage, Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says the upgrade will be possible through the American Rescue Act. “We had to convert...
Kait 8
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
KTLO
Fire at Mountain Home Laundry contained to dryer; no injuries reported
A fire at a local laundromat was contained to a dryer Saturday evening. No one was injured at Mountain Home Laundry, and the business reportedly had light to moderate smoke damage. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, six firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the laundromat owned by...
KTLO
MH woman charged with forgery and theft on closed account
A Mountain Home woman has been charged with forgery and criminal attempt to commit theft of property after trying to cash a check on a closed account. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a call from a local bank regarding a person attempting to cash a check on a closed account.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Alice Erlene Sanders Carter
Alice Erlene Sanders Carter passed January 14, 2023, at The Blossoms in Mountain View. She was 90. She was born October 31, 1932, to Raymond and Mary Sanders in Stone County, Arkansas, in the same house which was born her brothers and her mother, and which her grandfather had built.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
