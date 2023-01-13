ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community march

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city of Albany is hosting a community march on January 16. Mayor Sheehan will lead the annual event beginning at the Madison Avenue entrance to the Empire State Plaza Concourse, in front of the NYS museum entrance.

Albany to host inaugural MLK pickleball tournament in 2023

The March will begin at around 11 a.m. and finish at the Dr. King Monument in Lincoln Park with a wreath laying ceremony. CDTA will provide one shuttle bus to transport disabled and/or elderly people to the memorial and back. Following the march, tune into the NYS MLK Broadcast “Paths to Change”, a one-hour tribute to Dr. MLK Jr, which will be streaming online and airing on PBS stations throughout NYS. Check your local listing or view on the NYS King website .

