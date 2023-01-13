Read full article on original website
WBBJ
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
localmemphis.com
Covington Police: 3 teenagers arrested after threats made to Covington Schools
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Snapchat post had led to the arrest of three teenagers, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD). Police said that a CPD school resource officer received screenshots of the app that were "disturbing" on Friday and included a possible threat to multiple schools in Covington.
Madison Co. Sheriff's office looking for missing 25-year-old male who has been missing for five months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for missing 25-year-old Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling, and his family says they have not seen him since he left for a trip to Panama City Beach, Florida in August of last year. According to MCSO Sterling is...
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
WBBJ
Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
Haywood County woman missing for a week, husband’s vehicle found in wildlife area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a mother of two who has been missing for eight days. Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on January 7, 2023, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. […]
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
WBBJ
Scam calls impersonate local law enforcement
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement have been made aware of “spoof” scam calls impersonating their agencies. The victim is called by scammers and told that they failed to appear to court and that they owe a certain amount of money or have outstanding warrants. The victim...
radionwtn.com
Sgt. Tony Hutcherson Receives Drum Major For Justice Award
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police Sgt. Tony Hutcherson received the Drum Major for Justice Award at last night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sgt. Hutcherson retired December 31 after 35 years with the Paris Police Department. Former Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo said Hutcherson...
radionwtn.com
Caroline McGaugh
Mrs. Caroline McGaugh, 76, of Union City, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home. Caroline (or “Lines,” as many knew her) was born Thursday, March 28, 1946, in Union City, daughter of the late Floyd and Edith (Poor) Robinson. She worked for many...
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
thunderboltradio.com
Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
