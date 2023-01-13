Read full article on original website
Michigan Could Set Some of the Highest AND Lowest Winter Records This Year
It's winter in Michigan, and depending on where you're at in the state, you're either asking "Where's the snow?" Or, "Can it PLEASE STOP SNOWING?" By now, most places have a pretty even layer of snow on the ground, but things have been a bit different this year. Between record...
Michigan Egg Prices Are Insanely High And Could Be That Way Until Next Year
If you've been to a grocery store recently, you may have noticed that prices seem to keep going up and up on household staples. The one thing everyone I know keeps talking about is the price of eggs. How Much Does A Dozen Eggs Cost In Michigan?. According to the...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?
Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
13 Famous Michigan Restaurants Featured On TV’s ‘Man vs Food’
Foodies obsessed with food challenge shows celebrate whenever Michigan spots are featured nationally. 'Man vs Food' has visited the Mitten State many times since the show started in 2008. Today, we'll talk about and show you the tasty Michigan spots that have made the show. What's the premise of 'Man...
Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants
When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
Michigan Named One Of 2023’s Worst States To Drive In
We've all made plenty of jokes about the fact that the state flower of Michigan is the orange construction cone because of our constant road repairs. And all of those repairs, delays, and problems really add up. In fact, according to the latest data from Wallethub, construction congestion costs the average driver in America a whopping $869 in wasted time. And that was just in 2022! They also saw an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. Imagine giving up three days just to sit in your car.
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
Looking To Ice Fish? Here’s Some Michigan Locations With Safe Ice
The 2022/2023 ice fishing season has not had a great start in West Michigan because there's almost no safe ice. Here are some locations further north with safe ice. I sure thought back in November when parts of West Michigan got hit with the first good amount of snow and cold I would be on the hard water before Christmas. Well, mother nature has had other plans for those of us in West Michigan who like to ice fish.
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In Michigan
I don't know about you, but I could eat pizza every day for the rest of my life. Michigan has a lot of options for pizza, but who serves up the best pie in the Mitten State?. Little Caesars is probably the most well-known pizza place in Michigan. They recently became the official pizza of the NFL. For $5-6 it's hard to beat a Hot N Ready.
Here’s Who Serves Up The Best Cinnamon Rolls In West Michigan
When you get up in the morning and are looking for something tasty to eat there are a lot of options. You could go with the classic bowl of cereal, a Pop-Tart, or maybe some eggs and toast. Those are fine with me but if I could have my pick,...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 13-15, 2023
We have winter activities and then it is also time to think spring and summer with the Camper, Travel & RV Show. Plus there are activities for the kids, the dogs, hockey, and a Chinese New Year Celebration!. Runs through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. The...
Excuse Me?! Why Do The Great Lakes Have Way Less Ice This Year Than Normal?
For this being my first Michigan winter, I will say that this has not been too bad. Several people had warned me about how bad the winters are here, especially because of the lake-effect snow. But this winter has been unique, for lack of a better term. With above-average temperatures...
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan
Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
This Is Where Winning $1 Million Lotto Tickets Were Sold In Michigan Last Year
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 13th is an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash option payout of $707.9 million. Like most people I've made the tough decision to finally buy a ticket now that it's back over a billion dollars. But with the drawing being on Friday the...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
