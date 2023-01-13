ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?

Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants

When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Named One Of 2023’s Worst States To Drive In

We've all made plenty of jokes about the fact that the state flower of Michigan is the orange construction cone because of our constant road repairs. And all of those repairs, delays, and problems really add up. In fact, according to the latest data from Wallethub, construction congestion costs the average driver in America a whopping $869 in wasted time. And that was just in 2022! They also saw an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. Imagine giving up three days just to sit in your car.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Looking To Ice Fish? Here’s Some Michigan Locations With Safe Ice

The 2022/2023 ice fishing season has not had a great start in West Michigan because there's almost no safe ice. Here are some locations further north with safe ice. I sure thought back in November when parts of West Michigan got hit with the first good amount of snow and cold I would be on the hard water before Christmas. Well, mother nature has had other plans for those of us in West Michigan who like to ice fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In Michigan

I don't know about you, but I could eat pizza every day for the rest of my life. Michigan has a lot of options for pizza, but who serves up the best pie in the Mitten State?. Little Caesars is probably the most well-known pizza place in Michigan. They recently became the official pizza of the NFL. For $5-6 it's hard to beat a Hot N Ready.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966

I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy