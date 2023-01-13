ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?

Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants

When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
Michigan Named One Of 2023’s Worst States To Drive In

We've all made plenty of jokes about the fact that the state flower of Michigan is the orange construction cone because of our constant road repairs. And all of those repairs, delays, and problems really add up. In fact, according to the latest data from Wallethub, construction congestion costs the average driver in America a whopping $869 in wasted time. And that was just in 2022! They also saw an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. Imagine giving up three days just to sit in your car.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Looking To Ice Fish? Here’s Some Michigan Locations With Safe Ice

The 2022/2023 ice fishing season has not had a great start in West Michigan because there's almost no safe ice. Here are some locations further north with safe ice. I sure thought back in November when parts of West Michigan got hit with the first good amount of snow and cold I would be on the hard water before Christmas. Well, mother nature has had other plans for those of us in West Michigan who like to ice fish.
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
The Most Beautiful Sight In Michigan You’ve Never Been To

There is so much of the state yet to explore that when you go up to the upper peninsula, you really realize just how much we are missing out on down in the lower peninsula. Without a doubt, the main attraction of the U.P. is all the waterfalls that you can see. Some of them you can just drive up to others. Others, you have to put in a little bit more work in order to get to them.
