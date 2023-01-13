ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed

Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
Do You Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Michigan?

If you decided to get married in the state of Michigan, is it legal to elope or just tie the knot without making it official on paper?. There are lots of ways people decide to get married but the question of legality changes from state to state, but it turns out you'll want to visit your county clerk's office before your big day if you want it to be official, as it is a law in Michigan:
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966

I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?

Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
