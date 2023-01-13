ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Fact or Fiction: Michigan's Real Problem, Garrett Riley at Clemson, Derek Mason's "Sabbatical"

By Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSaSw_0kDeWEQ200

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Warde Manuel is the problem at Michigan.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

I’ll admit he hasn’t done a bang up job here with Jim Harbaugh and cutting his salary a few years back didn’t sit well with the head coach. But let’s be real. Harbaugh has the NFL itch and always has. And after he said he wouldn’t flirt with the NFL again after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings and failing to get the job, here we are again. Fans will gravitate towards Harbaugh and hate on Manuel as one has led the team to the college football playoff and to wins over Ohio State in back to back seasons and the other is just a suit. But unless Harbaugh accepts language in his contract that says he won’t bolt for the NFL, this becomes a contentious negotiation. And he won’t. Yes this comes down to salary, assistant coach pay and NIL support, but it also comes down to this. Manuel is tired of the constant flirtation with the NFL each year as it makes the Michigan program look like his second choice and he’s not happy. And Harbaugh is still ticked about that salary cut right before he turned things around. This situation has fault on both sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38c0J9_0kDeWEQ200
Michigan Wolverines Athletic Director Warde Manuel arrives for the Capital One Orange Bowl game against the Georgia Bulldogs Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Garrett Riley is the solution at Clemson.

Farrell’s take: FACT

This flies in the face of what Dabo Swinney stands for. Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott left and he promoted from within. But now he’s making moves and the TCU OC is a great fit here. He did an amazing job with Max Duggan and helped develop some unknowns into stars at TCU so imagine what he can do with 4 and 5 stars. Swinney is slowly moving into the role of CEO rather than Dad and this is a big and smart move for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VPVg_0kDeWEQ200
TCU Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Garrett Riley

si.com

3. Derek Mason was fired.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Taking a leave from football just sounds better but let’s be clear, Mike Gundy made the decision to move on from the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator. Mason led the worst passing defense in the Big 12 and the rushing defense was third worst in the conference. It was a massive step back from Jim Knowles in 2021 and a change needed to be made.

