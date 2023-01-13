Read full article on original website
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroomHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
Aurora, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Aurora. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
The Deion Effect: How ‘Coach Prime’ is changing the game in Boulder | 360
We’re taking the arrival of Coach Prime on a 360 by looking at the excitement of new recruits, ticket and merchandise sales, national exposure for CU, why it’s a big deal and the outlook for the team.
Colorado Sunshine: Colorado women's basketball scores another big Pac-12 win
Coach JR Payne's CU Buffs keep taking down ranked opponents at the CU Events Center. After upsetting then No. 8 Utah last week, the Buffs knocked off another ranked Pac-12 team on Friday. This time it was No. 14 Arizona. Colorado (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked...
Colorado, and Aurora, grad rates went up — so did the number of dropouts
DENVER | Colorado and many school districts in the state, including those in Aurora, saw higher graduation rates for the class of 2022 than before the pandemic, even as students had to meet new graduation requirements. But the dropout rate also increased to its highest level in four years —...
Denver's snowplow plan this week will include residential streets, city says
DENVER — A new round of winter weather is headed to Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. While snow is an expected part of winter in Colorado, many new...
Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel
Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
After 41 years in TV, Denver7 news director Holly Gauntt announces retirement
Gauntt has spent the last five-and-a-half years at the helm of Denver7’s news operation, where she leaves behind a legacy of achievement and service to Colorado.
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 7-13
Coming off a chaotic start of the new year for the Denver dining scene, there were just a handful of openings and closings to report this week, but one in particular is getting a lot of buzz. Historic El Rancho, which has its own exit off the highway in Evergreen,...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Denver weather: Timing, totals for the coming snowstorm
Denver's weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in.
Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado
A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow. This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system. Most of the day will be dry...
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and will cause travel impacts across the state.
BIG SNOW: Up to 36 inches could hit Colorado, disruptions expected
According to the National Weather Service, big snow is expected to hit Colorado through Wednesday evening. As much as 36 inches of snow may land in the southwest portion of the state, with up to a foot or more expected in many central mountain areas, as well as mountains around Grand Junction.
Second winter storm on the horizon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash
ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
Crews respond to crash at 25th Ave and Quebec Street in Denver
A two-vehicle crash with injuries was forcing morning traffic to divert north and south of the intersection with Quebec Street and E 25th Avenue on Tuesday morning. Denver Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene of the crash when Copter4 was above the scene. Denver Police Department confirmed two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash when the driver in a vehicle traveling northbound on Quebec likely lost control and went into the oncoming traffic of southbound Quebec causing a crash with a second vehicle. Police told CBS News Colorado the driver of the vehicle going southbound was taken to the hospital to treat a broken leg, and the driver in the vehicle that was going northbound was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The intersections north and south of E 25th Ave on Quebec were blocked as police, fire and EMS responded to the crash.
Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired
Twenty-three years after Jonathan Nelson shot Matthew Roberts in the stomach at a party in East Park Hill, the two men sat down to brunch with their wives. It was the first time the two men had ever spoken. They’d chosen drastically different lives since that night in 1998, and when they met on that day in October 2021, Nelson had just left prison. Roberts, by then, was working with the Denver Police Department’s victim assistance unit.
