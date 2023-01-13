Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Brice LeJeune, passed away earlier this week.

In a post on TikTok, Taylor’s brother, Clayton, announced that Taylor passed away on Jan. 11 after suffering a heart attack.

Taylor garnered a following of close to 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 100,000 followers on Instagram for doing reviews of unique and rare foods.

LeJeune was 33 years old.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.