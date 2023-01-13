Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Brice LeJeune, passed away earlier this week.
In a post on TikTok, Taylor's brother, Clayton, announced that Taylor passed away on Jan. 11 after suffering a heart attack.
Taylor garnered a following of close to 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 100,000 followers on Instagram for doing reviews of unique and rare foods.
LeJeune was 33 years old.
