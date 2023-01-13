ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Brice LeJeune, passed away earlier this week.

In a post on TikTok, Taylor’s brother, Clayton, announced that Taylor passed away on Jan. 11 after suffering a heart attack.

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54

Taylor garnered a following of close to 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 100,000 followers on Instagram for doing reviews of unique and rare foods.

LeJeune was 33 years old.

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

