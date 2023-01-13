Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after racist and homophobic materials were found on the Rhode Island College (RIC) campus.

RIC President Dr. Jack Warner said the packets were found Wednesday at residence halls.

“I want to assure you that there is no place on our campus for this kind of hate and we will do everything within our power to protect our campus community,” Warner said in a letter to the RIC community.

RIC students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 17.

Warner said the materials are similar to antisemitic materials distributed in other Rhode Island communities that target marginalized peoples.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee released a statement saying he was “disgusted” to learn about the flyers at RIC.

“These materials do not reflect our Rhode Island values and who we are as a state,” he wrote. “There is no place here for hate – we have zero tolerance for this disturbing behavior. Our administration is wholly committed to ensuring Rhode Island is a kind and welcoming place for all.”

“I thank President Warner for quickly launching an in investigation into this matter and we will support the college any way we can during this process,” McKee continued. “We cannot and will not allow hate to take root at Rhode Island College or anywhere in our state.”

