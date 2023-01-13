Read full article on original website
Upland Guide School
AUGUSTA — Two former police officers are teaching Mainers how to start their own businesses right out of the woods…. Five years ago, Dave Tyrol and Michael Tuminaro started helping people discover the beauty of Maine’s outdoors as licensed guides and for the past two they’ve been teaching others how they can do it too.
Warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR — Warming centers across Bangor are opening their doors for those in need. For the third winter in a row, the Mansion Church on Center Street is offering a place for people to get out of the cold. According to Mansion Church Pastor Terry Dinkins, the church also...
Maine granite helps protect Lady Liberty
ORLAND--Standing tall in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty is one of the most recognizable landmarks in America. Now, a company in Orland is proudly helping to preserve that historical monument with stone quarried right here in Maine. With each measurement, chisel, and precise cut, the 65 employees at...
Old Town hoops stay hot, sweep Presque Isle doubleheader
OLD TOWN – Old Town Coyotes boys and girls basketball swept their doubleheader with Presque Isle on Saturday with convincing wins. On the girls side, Old Town beat the Wildcats 49-33 to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season. Presque Isle drops to 6-5. For the boys, they...
Downtown overnight parking ban in Bangor until early Friday morning
BANGOR– There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect from 11:00 pm through 6:00 am each night this week through Friday morning, January 20, 2023, to allow for snow removal operations. During a downtown parking ban, vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking...
Bangor Dowtown Parking Ban in effect tonight
BANGOR– There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect starting at 11:00 pm tonight, January 16, 2023, through 6:00 am tomorrow, January 17, 2023, to allow for road treatment and removal operations. During a parking ban, vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking...
Hermon officials break ground on new athletic complex
HERMON — Braving the weather, Hermon officials were able to break ground and officially kick off its Athletic Complex Improvement Project. “It’s fantastic. It’s been a long, long project up to this point. It’s so satisfying and I cannot wait for everything to be done,” said Steve Thomas, Town Council Chair for Hermon.
Crews called to structure fire in Hancock
HANCOCK--A garage and home in Hancock County were destroyed by a fire earlier today. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a fully involved structure fire at 26 Horsing Around Way, located off Washington Junction Road, just before 7 a.m. Fire Chief Chris Holmes says when crews arrived they garage was in flames. Holmes says the wind caused that fire to spread to the home which was approximately four feet away.
John Bapst boys hoops breaks four-game skid with win over Bucksport
BANGOR – John Bapst Crusaders boys basketball defeated Bucksport 48-42 Saturday in what was a back-and-forth affair. The lead would be traded multiple times throughout the game, but Bapst would charge late and get the win by two possessions to break their four-game losing streak. The win puts the...
Smith nets fifth straight double-double as Maine defeats UMBC
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball improved to 4-0 in America East play as they defeated UMBC on Saturday 71-54. Black Bear sophomore forward Adrianna Smith continued her hot streak as she had a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. This marks her fifth straight double-double and her ninth overall on the year.
Bangor Kidnapping Arrest
BANGOR — An arrest has been made in a suspected kidnapping. At about 10 p.m. On Saturday, the Bangor Police Department received multiple calls for what appeared to be an abduction. Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man force a woman into a U-Haul rental van in the parking lot...
Police investigate prank 911 caller
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department is investigating what police are calling a prank 911 call. Saturday at 5:39 p.m. Belfast Police received a 911 call of a reported shooting at a Union Street address in Belfast. The caller, a male, told Waldo County Emergency Dispatch that he just...
Fake emergency calls become a problem
BELFAST– There were some tense moments on Saturday when police raced to a report of a shooting in the city of Belfast. Turns out — the caller was faking the entire situation. Police say fake emergency calls like this one are becoming a growing problem. Police say a...
Authorities ask for publics help to locate missing teen
HOWLAND — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Krystal Bursey. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 in the Town of Howland. Krystal told her family she was walking to the Dollar General Store in...
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
