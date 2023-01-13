Read full article on original website
Scranton man arrested; facing several drug charges
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Matthew Tighe, 44, of Scranton is facing felony drug sales and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with misdemeanor drug charges after police allege he was involved in several drug sales. Troopers say Tighe was arrested on Thursday. Authorities searched different...
Man charged, accused of intimidating witness not to testify in court
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Kunkletown was arrested after allegedly being found intimidating a woman to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to State Police, between November and December 2022, 59-year-old David Frantz intimidated a 48-year-old woman not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in Monroe County.
Two officers injured, man accused of attack during traffic stop
DINGMAN TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Milford was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he attempted to attack them during a traffic stop. According to State Police, troopers initiated a traffic stop in Dingman Township, Pike County, around 1:35 AM. The driver, 32-year-old Keith Kunecz,...
Brothers behind bars after allegedly beating man outside Scranton bar
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers from Scranton are in jail facing multiple assault-related charges after police say they beat a man outside a bar so badly that he is now in critical condition. According to Scranton Police, officers were dispatched to the Thirsty Elephant bar just before...
Victim shot at Laurel Mall Saturday dies; identified by PSP
Hazel Township (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police Troop N-Hazelton Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski says the victim of the shooting at the Regal Cinemas at the Laurel Mall Saturday night, died at Lehigh Valley Hazelton. He has been identified as Luis Manuel Luna, 19, from Hazelton. Petroski says...
Two men thrown from their vehicles, pronounced dead as result of crash in Monroe County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Update 1/17/23: State Police announced the identities of two men who died as the result of a crash on Monday afternoon. According to a PSP report, 68-year-old Donn Innes, of Weatherly, and 31-year-old Jeffrey Bates, of Danville, died after being ejected from their vehicles.
Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township
COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
Early morning water main break in Nanticoke
Nanticoke, Luzerne Co. — A water main break in Nanticoke left the are with little to no water pressure this morning. Officials at the Nanticoke City Fire Department said the break happened on Locust street just before 5 a.m. Pennsylvania American Water says the break was isolated around 11...
Wildlife center rebuilding after devastating fire killing 41 animals
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County — Over a month ago, a fire destroyed Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County killing 41 animals. With help from the community, they are rebuilding to come back stronger. After a devastating fire on December 5th killed all animals living within Red Creek Wildlife...
MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
Celebration of Life honoring local musician
Northumberland County (WOLF) — A local musician was honored today with a Celebration of Life at Front Street Station in Northumberland. With nearly 100 musicians attending, sharing their love of music for their beloved friend. “Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every note.” A saying from Scott Bachman, a recognized...
