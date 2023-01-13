Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Jesta wins approval for apartment, hotel project on Shuckers site
Jesta Group scored approval for its multifamily and hotel project on the site of popular Shuckers Waterfront Grill in North Bay Village. The green light marks progress for plans that have been in the works for more than two years, as well as a continuation of North Bay Village’s redevelopment that aims to morph the municipality into a mecca of high-rises.
Jupiter board green-lights Rich Properties’ townhouse project on church site
Rich Properties advanced its planned 35-unit townhouse rental development in Jupiter, which could soon replace a church. The Jupiter Planning & Zoning Commission approved the 35-unit Seaglass Townhomes development at 550 Bush Road during a meeting last week. The vote passed with just one dissenter, commissioner Richard Dunning. The property...
eBay car stereo retailer buys Hialeah warehouse
EBay car electronics retailer Techronics is turning up its distribution volume in Hialeah. An entity managed by Techtronics President Sharome Yerushalmi and company CEO Yoel Gidanian paid $10 million for a roughly 37,000-square-foot warehouse at 3130 West 15th Avenue, records show. Popular Bank provided the buyer with a $5.5 million mortgage.
