Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Just Released a 'Versatile' Blow Dryer Specifically Made For Textured Hair
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. ICYMI, Pattern just dropped their first-ever blow dryer for textured hair. That’s right, no more digging the internet to find products for your tight-textured strands. Those with curly to coily locks can treat themselves to a styling product that’s designed specifically for them. Created by the brand founded by award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross, this blow dryer is a game-changer for curly hair. Now, there’s more freedom to style your natural hair in more ways than just a straight look....
Listen to the harrowing 911 call made for Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper frantically tried to direct emergency responders to the singer’s mansion after finding her boss unresponsive, according to a 911 call obtained by The Post. Presley, 54, fatally succumbed after being rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California on Thursday, when her heart apparently stopped several times before she was declared dead. “What’s the address of your emergency?” an operator asked the distraught housekeeper, who called 911 from Presley’s home in Calabasas. The housekeeper for Elvis’ daughter struggled to get her words out and seemed frantic. “Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now?” the responder...
Only Meryl in the building? Season 3 of 'Only Murders' gets surprise new cast member
Selena Gomez just confirmed via Instagram that 'Only Murders in the Building' has officially started production on Season 3 and features Meryl Streep.
Jennifer Coolidge hails recent awards success as 'the surprise of a lifetime'
Jennifer Coolidge has hailed her career resurgence the "surprise of a lifetime". The 61-year-old actress scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15.01.23) for her portrayal of Tanya in 'The White Lotus', adding to the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards she's already received for the show, and she admitted her recent success has made her feel "so alive".
Steven Spielberg admits COVID fears forced him to make The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg was determine to shoot 'The Fabelmans' because of his fears over the COVID-19 pandemic. The 76-year-old filmmaker has opened up on his desire to bring the semi-autobiographical coming of age drama - which is loosely based on his own life - to the big screen, and he admitted he was concerned that the global health crisis would scupper his plans.
Famed Lindy Hop Dancer Jean Veloz Dies at 98
Jean Veloz, an iconic dancer who popularized the Hollywood style of Lindy Hop in the musical comedy Swing Fever and more recently worked as a dance instructor on The Bachelorette, has died. She was 98. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Veloz passed away on Sunday (January 15) at her...
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Announce Huge News About ‘Masters’ Series & Another New Tournament
Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies has revealed some exciting new details about the recently announced Masters tournament, in addition to a new invitational tournament. Speaking on Monday’s (January 16) edition of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, Davies shared that the Masters’ tournament will be aired primetime on ABC with 10 one-hour...
