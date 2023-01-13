ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Chase County takes on Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The SPVA Boys Tournament got going Monday night. Number four seed Chase County hosted the Hershey Panthers in the first game of the tournament. The Longhorns were at home and played like it, leading the first quarter by 10; they didn’t look back for the remainder of the game.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership. Josh and Jen Kramer have owned and operated Dave’s Place for about a month now. But the Lincoln County couple has been dreaming of owning the establishment for a number of years. “When we first...
Perkins County takes on Kimball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The SPVA Boys Tournament got going Monday night. Starting with the 3 vs. 6 matchup, it was number three seed Perkins County that hosted number six seed Kimball. Perkins County came in with a record of 7-5, while Kimball came in with a record of 3-8. Perkins County trailed Kimball by one with a minute to go, but Blake Garner came away with a rebound and a clutch bucket to give the Plainsmen the lead, and Perkins County beat Kimball 50-47.
Newsmakers 1-17-2023 Spin Club

Imperial woman turns 100. Perkins County Canal Project...
