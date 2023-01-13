NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The SPVA Boys Tournament got going Monday night. Starting with the 3 vs. 6 matchup, it was number three seed Perkins County that hosted number six seed Kimball. Perkins County came in with a record of 7-5, while Kimball came in with a record of 3-8. Perkins County trailed Kimball by one with a minute to go, but Blake Garner came away with a rebound and a clutch bucket to give the Plainsmen the lead, and Perkins County beat Kimball 50-47.

PERKINS COUNTY, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO