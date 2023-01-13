Read full article on original website
Harry Styles is set to perform at the 2023 BRITs
Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Sam Smith and Kim Petras are set to take to the BRITs stage next month.
Katharine McPhee might put her son in showbusiness
Katharine McPhee's son could grow up to be a drummer as her husband reveals they want him to find "joy" in music.
Marisa Abela lands Amy Winehouse role in Back to Black
Marisa Abela has been cast as Amy Winehouse in the biopic 'Back to Black' that is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.
Shakira defends her latest song after it was branded ‘diss track’ targeting her ex Gerard Piqué
Shakira has defended her latest song after it was branded a "diss track" targeting her ex Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend.
