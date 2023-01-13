Read full article on original website
Related
Hillside collapses in front of Johnny Mathis' Hollywood Hills home, crushes singer's Jaguar
A landslide left Johnny Mathis' Hollywood Hills mansion precariously close to the edge of a washed-out hillside.
Corydon Times-Republican
Harry Styles is set to perform at the 2023 BRITs
Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Sam Smith and Kim Petras are set to take to the BRITs stage next month.
Corydon Times-Republican
Bow Wow wants a hip hop union for rappers
Rapper Bow Wow has called on hip hop to unionise in a similar way to the NBA's Players Association.
Corydon Times-Republican
Marisa Abela lands Amy Winehouse role in Back to Black
Marisa Abela lands Amy Winehouse role in Back to Black. Marisa Abela has been cast as Amy Winehouse in the biopic 'Back to Black' that is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.
Corydon Times-Republican
Katharine McPhee might put her son in showbusiness
Katharine McPhee might put her son in showbusiness. Katharine McPhee’s son could grow up to be a drummer as her husband reveals they want him to find "joy" in music.
Corydon Times-Republican
American Idol singer CJ Harris dies aged 31
Former 'American Idol' star C.J. Harris has died aged 31 after suffering an apparent heart attack.
Corydon Times-Republican
Shakira defends her latest song after it was branded ‘diss track’ targeting her ex Gerard Piqué
Shakira defends her latest song after it was branded ‘diss track’ targeting her ex Gerard Piqué. Shakira has defended her latest song after it was branded a “diss track” targeting her ex Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend.
Corydon Times-Republican
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea so ‘excited’ to be a new dad at 60
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea so ‘excited’ to be a new dad at 60. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is ready to experience fatherhood all over again at the age of 60 after he and his second wife Melody Ehsani welcomed a baby into the world in December.
Comments / 0