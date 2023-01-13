Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge. A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Authorities...
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 12 – 18, 2022
Mercedes Leigh Carpenter, Maynard: petty misdemeanor liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fees and fines $185. Cassidy Alexandra Christensen, Sanborn: petty misdemeanor 60 zone 75/60, fees and fines $145. Saadia Rogelia Fisher, St. Leo: misdemeanor driving after suspension, fees and fines $135. Gilbert Martinez Jr., Sanborn: 1) petty...
kicdam.com
Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
Jackson County Pilot
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
KNOX News Radio
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
Jackson County Pilot
Shirley Hansen, 94
A Celebration of Life Service for Shirley Hansen, age 94 of Jackson, will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m., at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Jackson. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
Jackson County Pilot
Laura Kline, 32
Laura Kline, age 32, of Washington D.C. passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be held at the Osterberg Funeral Home in Jackson, from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with a Rosary Service performed by Father Jonathan Fasnacht beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Mahler Chapel in Pine Island, Minnesota from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester, with a visitation held one hour prior to service. Father Peter Schuster will be officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Pine Island Cemetery.
Jackson County Pilot
Gymnasts finish fifth at Sweetheart
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team finished fifth at the 38th annual Sweetheart Invitational Saturday in Jackson. New Prague scored 145.425 to finish first, followed by Worthington (141.5), Luverne (134.425), Austin (133.85), JCC (132.675), Redwood Valley (129.825) and Martin County Area (127.25). Payten Benda made it on the podium for...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies fall to Warriors at Target Center
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team dropped a 63-54 game to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Saturday afternoon at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game was tied at 27 at the half and JCC led twice early in the second half before the Warriors took the lead for good. Erik...
Jackson County Pilot
Half the Huskies are conference champions
Half of Jackson County Central’s wrestlers won Big South Conference championships Saturday at the conference individual tournament in Pipestone. Kayden Eller (106), Nolan Ambrose (132), Thomas Freking (138), Logan Butzon (145), Isaiah Rodriguez (152), Dylan Withers (170) and Caleb Vancura (220) all won conference championships. Freking was 4-0 in...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GYMNASTICS: Magic topples Eagles
The Windom Area gymnastics team couldn’t come away with a victory Friday, falling 129-122.425 to Martin County Area at Windom. The Eagles had the individual win in two events and had four placewinners on vault, but the Magic had solid scoring leads in three of the four events. Ada...
Comments / 0