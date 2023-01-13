Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox10phoenix.com
Attempted traffic stop along Loop 202 ends with rollover crash, DPS officials say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a traffic stop along Loop 202 in the East Valley ended with a crash. According to a statement by DPS, the incident happened near the Scottsdale Road exit of the Red Mountain Freeway, as a trooper was trying to stop a vehicle.
AZFamily
Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
Motorcyclists in critical condition after crash near 89th Ave and Indian School
Phoenix fire officials say a man and a woman are in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon.
DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
ABC 15 News
Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating
BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, woman hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is dead and another woman is in the hospital after a serious crash Monday morning in west Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Officers arrived and...
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
KTAR.com
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
ABC 15 News
Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd
A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
AZFamily
Scottsdale police asking for information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.
Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road
PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
12news.com
Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
kjzz.org
DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix
At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
AZFamily
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
