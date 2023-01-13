ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge

COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
COOLIDGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon. Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Police spent hours in the neighborhood Monday after learning a teenager came home and...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

12news.com

kjzz.org

DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix

At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
PHOENIX, AZ

