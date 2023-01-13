Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki encourages City residents to honor the memory of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow with a Day of Service. West Side Grows Together and its partners will host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the MSK Community Center on Sycamore Street in Wilmington’s Hedgeville neighborhood. “On this special day honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, I am grateful to those committed individuals and groups who answer Dr. King’s ‘call to action’ all throughout the year,” said Mayor Purzycki. “They are the embodiment of the ideals that Dr. King stood for, and our City is better thanks to their efforts.” The West Side Grows Together news release about tomorrow’s event is below.

