delawarepublic.org

Wilmington community gathers for MLK Day of Service, peace march

Wilmington residents gathered today [Monday] for a day of service and celebration on MLK Day. Nearly 300 people took to the streets of Wilmington Monday morning and afternoon, first with garbage bags in hand picking up trash, and later as a group for a peace march. Event organizer Shantel Love...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Lifelong Newark resident to be its next police chief

A lifelong Newark resident who has served on the Newark Police Department for 28 years will be its next leader. Mark Farrall, now the acting chief, will become chief of police on Feb. 1. He replaces Paul Tiernan, retiring after 15 years. “I am humbled by the opportunity,” Farrall said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the men ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

City Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki encourages City residents to honor the memory of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow with a Day of Service. West Side Grows Together and its partners will host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the MSK Community Center on Sycamore Street in Wilmington’s Hedgeville neighborhood. “On this special day honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, I am grateful to those committed individuals and groups who answer Dr. King’s ‘call to action’ all throughout the year,” said Mayor Purzycki. “They are the embodiment of the ideals that Dr. King stood for, and our City is better thanks to their efforts.” The West Side Grows Together news release about tomorrow’s event is below.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

William Penn High School student arrested in shooting incident at school

A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School. Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning. The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"

MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns

The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy

BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Mayor introduces legislation to reduce some parking tickets to $25

Wilmington is further addressing enforcement of parking tickets and the fines associated with them. Mayor Mike Purzycki is sending Wilmington City Council an ordinance to lower certain parking fines from $40 to $25. Purzycki says in a release this is part of a series of parking enforcement improvements that aim to reduce hassles for residents and city government.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins

Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
MILFORD, DE
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub

When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

