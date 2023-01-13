Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative ponders next steps at its first meeting
Members of the new Wilmington Learning Collaborative council had hoped to hit the ground running at their first meeting Friday but the session turned out to be more like an extended warmup. The virtual meeting, scheduled to last 90 minutes, had to be extended by a half-hour to get through...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington community gathers for MLK Day of Service, peace march
Wilmington residents gathered today [Monday] for a day of service and celebration on MLK Day. Nearly 300 people took to the streets of Wilmington Monday morning and afternoon, first with garbage bags in hand picking up trash, and later as a group for a peace march. Event organizer Shantel Love...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
delawarepublic.org
The Wilmington Public Library continues their effort to bring care to the community
Community members needing dental care can look to the Wilmington Public Library to get connected to local resources later this month. The Wilmington Public Library is partnering with the Bureau of Dental Health Services to host the free event Saturday Jan 21st. Non-invasive dental screenings will be offered on-site at...
Villanova University Is Now the Permanent Steward of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech
Villanova University is now the permanent steward of the original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, writes Jackie Thomas for The Villanovan. University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue made the announcement on Aug. 27, 2021, on the eve of the speech’s 58th anniversary.
Lifelong Newark resident to be its next police chief
A lifelong Newark resident who has served on the Newark Police Department for 28 years will be its next leader. Mark Farrall, now the acting chief, will become chief of police on Feb. 1. He replaces Paul Tiernan, retiring after 15 years. “I am humbled by the opportunity,” Farrall said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the men ... Read More
wilmingtonde.gov
City Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki encourages City residents to honor the memory of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow with a Day of Service. West Side Grows Together and its partners will host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the MSK Community Center on Sycamore Street in Wilmington’s Hedgeville neighborhood. “On this special day honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, I am grateful to those committed individuals and groups who answer Dr. King’s ‘call to action’ all throughout the year,” said Mayor Purzycki. “They are the embodiment of the ideals that Dr. King stood for, and our City is better thanks to their efforts.” The West Side Grows Together news release about tomorrow’s event is below.
delawarepublic.org
William Penn High School student arrested in shooting incident at school
A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School. Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning. The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns
The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy
BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Mayor introduces legislation to reduce some parking tickets to $25
Wilmington is further addressing enforcement of parking tickets and the fines associated with them. Mayor Mike Purzycki is sending Wilmington City Council an ordinance to lower certain parking fines from $40 to $25. Purzycki says in a release this is part of a series of parking enforcement improvements that aim to reduce hassles for residents and city government.
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub
When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29
Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
Comments / 0