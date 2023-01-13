ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Cape Gazette

Lewes resident named to Nature Conservancy leadership

The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with its board of trustees, recently announced Rich Innes as vice chair and Carol Collier as chair. Each will serve a two-year term. “Carol and Rich are extraordinary leaders in their fields and invaluable to our conservation efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware,”...
Lancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Markets Reach Record Sales in 2022

Delaware’s farmers markets hit an all-time high in sales last year. The feat was announced during the Farmers Market Managers Summit held Jan. 10 during Delaware Ag Week in Harrington. In 2022, sales from all 19 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $3,707,815, up $430,027 from the previous record in...
Delaware LIVE News

Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
delawarepublic.org

Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
Cape Gazette

Carney announces 9% teacher raises

Gov. John Carney was so excited about raising teachers’ salaries that he couldn’t wait until his upcoming state-of-the-state address. “We will not be outcompeted by states around us,” he said to a crowd of officials and students at Nellie Stokes Elementary Jan. 17 in the Caesar Rodney School District. “My budget that I’ll present next week will contain significant salary increases for the teachers in our state.”
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
Cape Gazette

DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit

The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Katie Cherrix

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
