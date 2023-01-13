Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident named to Nature Conservancy leadership
The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with its board of trustees, recently announced Rich Innes as vice chair and Carol Collier as chair. Each will serve a two-year term. “Carol and Rich are extraordinary leaders in their fields and invaluable to our conservation efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware,”...
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Lancaster Farming
Delaware Farmers Markets Reach Record Sales in 2022
Delaware’s farmers markets hit an all-time high in sales last year. The feat was announced during the Farmers Market Managers Summit held Jan. 10 during Delaware Ag Week in Harrington. In 2022, sales from all 19 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $3,707,815, up $430,027 from the previous record in...
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
Carney to raise teacher salaries 9% starting in 2023-24
Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Cape Gazette
Carney announces 9% teacher raises
Gov. John Carney was so excited about raising teachers’ salaries that he couldn’t wait until his upcoming state-of-the-state address. “We will not be outcompeted by states around us,” he said to a crowd of officials and students at Nellie Stokes Elementary Jan. 17 in the Caesar Rodney School District. “My budget that I’ll present next week will contain significant salary increases for the teachers in our state.”
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
The Best Festivals in Delaware That You Don’t Want to Miss
Delaware is a small state located on the east coast of the United States, known for its historic sites and beautiful beaches. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
delawarepublic.org
Legislation increasing maximum weekly unemployment benefit clears House committee
A bill that would increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Delaware is released from the House Labor Committee. The proposal – House Bill 49 – would raise the maximum weekly unemployment from $400 to $450, and the funds necessary to pay the increased benefits would be paid from the Unemployment Trust.
delawarepublic.org
DSHA announces new guidelines and partnerships for the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program
There are new guidelines and partnerships for the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program. The Delaware State Housing Authority announces the new changes include removing the requirement of 30-day mortgage delinquency. That means homeowners who don’t have a delinquent mortgage are now eligible to apply for the program. Laurie Jacobs is...
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel Location
The site is the latest company restaurant to be approved for a liquor license. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,Patch.com, and Google.com.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A fast-growing food chain that is rapidly adding new locations throughout the country is opening another new spot in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Broomall, according to local reports.
