ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6AM City

New year, new name for Samsel Architects

By Garcelle Vierra Erdie
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsVAj_0kDeUdMV00

“Altura” signifies the studio’s commitment to a higher purpose, including creating buildings that elevate the lives of its clients, the community, and the planet.

Photo provided by Altura Architects

You know the name, you love their work , and today, we’re introducing you to the newly (re)named Altura Architects . 👋

Sure , the name is new, but the
local architectural studio (and the people who work there) hasn’t changed. The studio is still locally owned by Duncan McPherson and Nathan Bryant, who’ve both been with the firm for 20+ years.

So why the name change? “Altura” means height, altitude, a high place; It’s a tribute to the mountains surrounding AVL and symbolizes the studio’s commitment to a high level of service + design excellence .

Ashevillians can continue to count on the studio for:
  • Timeless , custom architecture
  • Being trusted guides each step of the way
  • Sustainable design principles
  • Exceptional artistic vision that reflects 828’s mountain region
See the studio’s recent work .*

Comments / 0

Related
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy