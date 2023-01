New year, new name for Samsel Architects

“Altura” signifies the studio’s commitment to a higher purpose, including creating buildings that elevate the lives of its clients, the community, and the planet. Photo provided by Altura Architects

Timeless , custom architecture

, custom architecture Being trusted guides each step of the way

each step of the way Sustainable design principles

principles Exceptional artistic vision that reflects 828’s mountain region

You know the name, their work , and today, we’re introducing you to the newly (re)named Altura Architects . 👋, the name is new, but thehasn’t changed. The studio isby Duncan McPherson and Nathan Bryant, who’ve both been with the firm for 20+ years. “Altura” means height, altitude, a high place; It’s asurrounding AVL and symbolizes the studio’sAshevillians can continue to count on the studio for: See the studio’s recent work .*