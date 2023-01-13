Read full article on original website
Rando Calrissian
4d ago
Murray will be out of the league in two years or less. he has the skillset he doesn't have the drive and it sounds like his payday made that an even worse issue
Reply
3
Steve McCall
4d ago
Maybe, just maybe, that’s why he had that strange clause (later removed) in his contract stipulating studying the game plan.
Reply
4
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision
Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Michael Vick
The NFL World is not happy with what Michael Vick said about Lamar Jackson. Vick, essentially, said that Jackson needs to toughen up and play for the Ravens through his injury. “It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Look: Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend Going Viral During Playoffs
The New York Giants are taking on the Minnesota Vikings during Sunday afternoon's Wild Card game. Hopefully, it's a good one. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is playing in the playoffs following his bounceback 2022 season. He said before the game that he's not nervous. Barkley's friends and ...
Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday
It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life. Carr is relying ...
Football World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Mom Drama
The mother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is once again causing a bit of a stir on social media. This time, though, it has to do with Zach's younger brother, a promising football recruit in the class of 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Utah, took a visit to the ...
NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Afternoon Announcement
As his unit struggled throughout the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich became a frequent target of criticism. That criticism reached a fever pitch after the Bucs' 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's NFC Wild Card matchup. Earlier today, ...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Look: NFL World Shocked By Kirk Cousins' Decision
Oh, Kirk... The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants, 31-24, on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Wild Card Game. Minnesota had a chance to go for the tie late, but on a fourth down attempt, Kirk Cousins threw it to a wide receiver well short of the first down marker. He was easily taken down. ...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired Sunday Morning
Los Angeles Chargers fans - and players - weren't very happy with the officiating in Saturday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chargers star Joey Bosa was particularly upset with the head official on Saturday night. Bosa believes the referee missed a couple of false start and holding ...
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McDaniel
Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year at the helm there have been a lot of whispers about head coach Mike McDaniel not being safe heading into 2023. But it appears that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins have not had any internal ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
713K+
Followers
90K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 9