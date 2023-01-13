Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit
Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump...
GOP-led House has rocky start as McCarthy falters in bid for speaker
WASHINGTON — In the House of Representatives, the first day of the 118th Congress devolved into chaos, adjourning without a speaker or the swearing in of lawmakers amid a revolt by hardline GOP members. Yes, the day began on a celebratory note, with enthusiastic newly elected members and plenty...
Vote-counting Emmer can count on GOP turmoil
WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, has already deployed an arsenal of tactics in his new job of House Majority Whip, from gentle persuasion to physically keeping rebellious lawmakers in their seats in the House chamber so they could be lobbied by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Emmer is...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Ivana Trump’s $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died
Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump.
While all the lawmakers are here, there is no House of Representatives
WASHINGTON — President Biden said the inability of the House GOP to elect a speaker is “embarrassing,” but not having a functioning House of Representatives goes way beyond bad optics. Without a speaker, there are no rules governing the day-to-day operations of the 434 House lawmakers and...
D.C. Memo: Emmer faces brutal first task as whip
WASHINGTON – When Rep.-elect Tom Emmer, R-6th, made his bid to be the House Majority Whip, he may not have expected that his first test would be so brutal. As whip, Emmer’s main job is to round up votes needed by Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his party’s leader in the House of Representatives.
With or without court ruling, Minnesota lawmakers seek to restore ex-offender voting rights
During oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking the restoration of voting rights for people convicted of crimes when they are released from prison, Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson asked if the courtroom was the correct venue for the issue. “It does seem to me that the distinctions you are...
Incoming new Congress offers opportunities, challenges, for Minnesota lawmakers
WASHINGTON – The pending new Congress upends the roles of Minnesota’s House members, may set a record for gridlock and could boost the influence of the state’s moderate lawmakers. To me gaveled in on Jan. 3, the new 118th Congress is divided. Democrats hold a narrow majority...
The end to ‘Commissioner Wars’: Dziedzic promises Senate action on Walz nominees
Members of the House and Senate DFL along with Gov. Tim Walz just can’t stop saying that the era of gridlock in the Legislature is over, an important effect of the party winning control of all three levels of state political power last November. It also means the era...
The top photographs on MinnPost in 2022
Politics and public policy are always a focus at MinnPost and 2022 was no exception. Early in the year, the new district maps were unveiled, followed by party conventions, primary elections, special elections and, finally, the November 8 general election. Other topics that captured our attention included the war in Ukraine, the MPS teachers’ strike, and the launch of the Minnesota Aurora.
The Government Seized an Elderly Minnesota Woman’s Home Over $2,300 in Unpaid Property Taxes, Sold It, and Pocketed the Proceeds. The Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear Her Case.
An elderly widow whose condo was seized and sold by the county government for unpaid property taxes, with the government pocketing the proceeds from the equity in her property, may finally get relief after the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear her case. In 1999, Geraldine Tyler bought a...
