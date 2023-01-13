ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Forest, IL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Warren's 'Sole Focus'

Kevin Warren, the newly-hired president/CEO of the Chicago Bears, says he has one "sole focus" when it comes to his new position. The Big Ten commissioner wants to build a new stadium for the NFL franchise. For quite some time, the Bears have been hoping to get out of Soldier Field and move to a ...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

5 best suburban Chicago breweries

Chicago has been a hotbed of craft brewing for more than a decade, but a funny thing has happened along the way: the suburbs. The city remains full of memorable breweries, but many of the most exciting Chicagoland upstarts in recent years have sprouted beyond the city lines — in some cases well beyond.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns

Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
MCCOOK, IL
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

