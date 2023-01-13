Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County

The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area. Photo by Bright MLS

One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice.

Windward Farms, located in Milford, NJ, is an extraordinary mansion that is in walking distance of the Delaware River. Just over the water is Bucks County, making this one of the most sought after estates in the area.

Replete with some of the most incredible custom interior design, any homeowner will feel as through they have just bought their own person luxury inn.

With seven bedrooms and full bathrooms, this estate is the perfect spot to host the best parties in the area, as well as becoming a favorite staycation spot for friends and family.

Sitting on 125 acres, privacy is in abundance at Windward Farm. Those looking to live in luxury and peace can find it at this incredible estate in the nearby New Jersey area.

Read and see more of this house at 191 Miller Park Road in Milford, listed for $18,000,000, on EveryHome.com .