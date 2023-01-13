ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3Gmb_0kDeUNQz00
The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area.Photo byBright MLS

One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awO92_0kDeUNQz00
Photo byBright MLS

Windward Farms, located in Milford, NJ, is an extraordinary mansion that is in walking distance of the Delaware River. Just over the water is Bucks County, making this one of the most sought after estates in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9wBu_0kDeUNQz00
Photo byBright MLS

Replete with some of the most incredible custom interior design, any homeowner will feel as through they have just bought their own person luxury inn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgAXe_0kDeUNQz00
Photo byBright MLS

With seven bedrooms and full bathrooms, this estate is the perfect spot to host the best parties in the area, as well as becoming a favorite staycation spot for friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqi2E_0kDeUNQz00
Photo byBright MLS

Sitting on 125 acres, privacy is in abundance at Windward Farm. Those looking to live in luxury and peace can find it at this incredible estate in the nearby New Jersey area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXcET_0kDeUNQz00
Photo byBright MLS

Read and see more of this house at 191 Miller Park Road in Milford, listed for $18,000,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Just Across the Bridge from Bucks County, This Nearby AirBnB is Considered One of the Best in the Area

A popular town just outside of Bucks County has one of the most popular vacation homes in its historic district. Rachel Chang wrote about the home for Condé Nast Traveler. Located in downtown Lambertville, the Victorian-style home is a wonderful spot that is just over the bridge from New Hope. With a reputation for being a great spot for visitors to the area, it has been listed as one of the top AirBnB locations in New Jersey.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Where Does the Name ‘Lahaska’ Originate From? One Bucks County Historian Has the Answer

Like many places in Bucks County, Lahaska’s name and origins are steeped in the rich history of the Native Americans that once inhabited the area. In his book “Place Names in Bucks County”, published by the Bucks County Historical Society in 1942, local historian and author George MacReynolds discussed the origins of the town’s name. Like many areas in Bucks County, the name is an Anglicized version of a Native American name, specifically the Lenni Lenape tribe that once habituated the area.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Annabel’s Italian Restaurant Opens in Phillipsburg!

Join the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20th from 12-1pm to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Annabel’s Italian Restaurant (located at 224 Stockton Street Phillipsburg NJ 08865) This new business has opened in the former Marianna’s Restaurant space. “The Phillipsburg Chamber, a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
WGAL

Fallen power cables shut down Route 611 north of Easton

EASTON, Pa. — Fallen power lines have shut down a road in Northampton County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. Route 611/Delaware Drive remains shut down Monday morning in both directions between Lafayette Street and Frost Hollow Road. The area is just north of downtown Easton. Traffic resources.
EASTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Author Who Popularized Eastern Spirituality, Yoga in the West Gave a Talk in Bucks County in the Late-60s

One of the most influential leaders in the world of spirituality gave a talk in Bucks County that later became part of his breakthrough book. Ram Dass, a former Harvard professor who became one of the leading promoters of Eastern spirituality and yoga, gave a talk at the Seminar House in Erwinna in the late 1960s. The lectures were one of many public engagements he held that became the basis for his magnum opus, Be Here Now (1971), a book that brought the lessons of Eastern thought to a Western audience.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
EASTON, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

