Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
Best Lubbock Locations To Watch The Game, Eat & Drink
All year round there are always great games to watch. Sometimes you want to go somewhere cool to eat good food, watch with a bunch or people and have multiple TVs. Here is a list of places in alphabetical order where to watch any of the games no matter if it is college or professional in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
The 10 Best Places to Get Margaritas According to r/Lubbock
One of the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy when going out to eat (other than the iconic Chilton) has to be a margarita. Something about the perfectly tart, ice-cold tequila cocktail just hits the spot every time. Fortunately, living in Texas means that there is no shortage of great margaritas...
Most successful Black restaurant owner in Lubbock celebrates 10 years of Lee’s Café
Dorothy Lee opened Lee's Café in January 2013.
Crazy Video: The Great Tumbleweed Migration Continues It’s March Across West Texas
If you've got tumbleweeds up and down your block, in your yard, stuck to your fence, and any number of other random places, you are not alone. They are simply everywhere right now. The wind has been fierce in Lubbock, Texas lately and those bad boys are flying. This house...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair
There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
You Won’t Believe What I Found On Lubbock Facebook Marketplace
I hope you can handle a little story before we get to the meat of the matter. Right before I moved to Texas I was elected Junior Class Treasurer for John Glenn High School in Norwalk California. I would have been, I guess, seventeen at the time. One of our first big tasks was organizing a Sadie Hawkins dance (you know, where the girls ask the guys). We decided on a very unique fundraiser/activity to take place during the dance (yeah, probably my idea) and that was TORTURE!
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LFR battles blaze at mobile home park in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene for an hour Sunday night, fighting a fire at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in West Lubbock, in the 7700 block of 19th Street. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a trailer home that had previously...
One Of A Kind Lubbock Bakery Rolls Out New Delicious Menu Items
Back in May of 2022, we thought Plain Jane's Fried Pies was history, but luckily, they are still in business today after being sold to a new owner, and things must be going well because they just added a ton of new tasty items to their menu. Don't get me...
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock
The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day
Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
Caprock Chronicles: New Deal in the Panhandle
Editor’s Note: The Caprock chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, TTU Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Marty Kuhlman, Ph. D., professor of History at WTAMU. He is a frequent contributor to this column. The Great Depression had a devastating impact...
