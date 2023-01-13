ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Best Lubbock Locations To Watch The Game, Eat & Drink

All year round there are always great games to watch. Sometimes you want to go somewhere cool to eat good food, watch with a bunch or people and have multiple TVs. Here is a list of places in alphabetical order where to watch any of the games no matter if it is college or professional in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat

Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The 10 Best Places to Get Margaritas According to r/Lubbock

One of the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy when going out to eat (other than the iconic Chilton) has to be a margarita. Something about the perfectly tart, ice-cold tequila cocktail just hits the spot every time. Fortunately, living in Texas means that there is no shortage of great margaritas...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair

There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need

I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Won’t Believe What I Found On Lubbock Facebook Marketplace

I hope you can handle a little story before we get to the meat of the matter. Right before I moved to Texas I was elected Junior Class Treasurer for John Glenn High School in Norwalk California. I would have been, I guess, seventeen at the time. One of our first big tasks was organizing a Sadie Hawkins dance (you know, where the girls ask the guys). We decided on a very unique fundraiser/activity to take place during the dance (yeah, probably my idea) and that was TORTURE!
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LFR battles blaze at mobile home park in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene for an hour Sunday night, fighting a fire at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in West Lubbock, in the 7700 block of 19th Street. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a trailer home that had previously...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs

You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock

The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day

Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
LUBBOCK, TX
YAHOO!

Caprock Chronicles: New Deal in the Panhandle

Editor’s Note: The Caprock chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, TTU Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Marty Kuhlman, Ph. D., professor of History at WTAMU. He is a frequent contributor to this column. The Great Depression had a devastating impact...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

