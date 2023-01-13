Lansing opens up facade improvement grant application

If you’re in Lansing and looking for some Lansing swag, you may call Metro Melik 517.

“We have art apparel and stuff, and we just have all great things to celebrate what’s great about this area,” said owner of Metro Melik, Melik Brown.

Brown has been renting out the space where his business is located since June. We’re told the building, located on East Cesar E. Chavaz Avenue, has a long history.

“I think the building is around 100 years old,” Brown said.

And sometimes an older building comes a long with an outdated exterior.

“The plastic sheet on the outside here got heated out by the sun, so we have to figure out how to replace these pieces,” Brown said.

Brown said that repair could cost thousands of dollars, but there may be a solution. The city of Lansing recently started accepting applications from businesses for facade improvement grants.

“The dollars are for businesses to be able to make their store front look nicer,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “It’s a vibrancy thing where you drive down Michigan Avenue or MLK or any of our corridors and we want them to look nice and exciting and a place where people want to shop.”

The city has allocated around $150,000 for the improvements, and the grants will range from $5,000 to $20,000.

Melik said the owner of his store's building has already decided to apply, and he’s excited because he says it will bring more customers.

“You expand from the inside, then you work on the outside, and then it draws people in and makes them feel good and what happens when people feel good? They shop!” Brown said.

The deadline to apply for is March 6. Click here for more information.

