ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing opens up facade improvement grant application

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emLiW_0kDeTdOi00

If you’re in Lansing and looking for some Lansing swag, you may call Metro Melik 517.

“We have art apparel and stuff, and we just have all great things to celebrate what’s great about this area,” said owner of Metro Melik, Melik Brown.

Brown has been renting out the space where his business is located since June. We’re told the building, located on East Cesar E. Chavaz Avenue, has a long history.

“I think the building is around 100 years old,” Brown said.

And sometimes an older building comes a long with an outdated exterior.

“The plastic sheet on the outside here got heated out by the sun, so we have to figure out how to replace these pieces,” Brown said.

Brown said that repair could cost thousands of dollars, but there may be a solution. The city of Lansing recently started accepting applications from businesses for facade improvement grants.

“The dollars are for businesses to be able to make their store front look nicer,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “It’s a vibrancy thing where you drive down Michigan Avenue or MLK or any of our corridors and we want them to look nice and exciting and a place where people want to shop.”

The city has allocated around $150,000 for the improvements, and the grants will range from $5,000 to $20,000.

Melik said the owner of his store's building has already decided to apply, and he’s excited because he says it will bring more customers.

“You expand from the inside, then you work on the outside, and then it draws people in and makes them feel good and what happens when people feel good? They shop!” Brown said.

The deadline to apply for is March 6. Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Greater Lansing Food Bank seeing more food need and less volunteers

Hunger doesn’t end at the holidays, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank is seeing an increasing need in food for families in 2023, with a decreasing number of volunteers.   According to Kelly Miller from the Greater Lansing Food Bank, they are seeing a 25-30% increase in the number of households and families coming to their […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

City of Jackson earned more than $47K from property sales in 2022

JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson saw a fairly successful year in 2022 with city-owned property sales. At the start of 2021, the city owned about 600 properties, a majority coming to it through tax foreclosures. In 2022, the city sold almost 50 of them, bringing in more than $47,000 in revenue, City Spokesman Aaron Dimick said.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

More investments in infrastructure, housing coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing’s mayor said he hopes the new year means more infrastructure projects in the capital city, including more development downtown. 2022 was a busy year in Lansing with major companies investing billions in the area to a state study finding several schools were underperforming. In the new year, Mayor Andy Schor […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson Initiative helps provide jobs to homeless community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — David Miller lives his life by eight words. “Each day is one step at a time,” said Miller. That’s because he still remembers the long months he spent living on the streets. “I had a bad falling out and things just went bad to worse.” But at his lowest, an opportunity […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring

JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is …. JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring. More investments in infrastructure, housing coming …. More investments in infrastructure, housing coming to Lansing. Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives generous donation. Mid-Michigan MLK Commission receives generous donation. Lansing native, veteran returns home...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Rare photos recording a march in Lansing on the day MLK was buried

Following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, April 4, 1968, violence began erupting across the country. In many cities, the National Guard was called out and cities enforced curfew laws. In one famous instance, Bobby Kennedy campaigning in Indianapolis climbed on the back of a flatbed truck to give a speech that helped quiet a crowd. For many in the crowd, it was the first they had heard of King’s death. On Friday morning on the MSU campus, students gathered and conducted several marches; one had more than 1500 participants and Civil Rights Activist and lieutenant of Martin Luther King Dr. Robert Green addressed the crowd.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing multiple catalytic converters. The Lansing Police Department said a man called the police when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from a business parking lot on Cedar Street. After getting a description of the suspect’s car leaving the parking lot, officials pulled over a car matching the description and found multiple catalytic converters, tools for burglaries, and a cell phone that used a police scanner app.
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy