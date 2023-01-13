Read full article on original website
Best Lubbock Locations To Watch The Game, Eat & Drink
All year round there are always great games to watch. Sometimes you want to go somewhere cool to eat good food, watch with a bunch or people and have multiple TVs. Here is a list of places in alphabetical order where to watch any of the games no matter if it is college or professional in Lubbock, Texas.
Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
A Lubbock Man Fears For His Life At Work, Are The Dallas Cowboys To Blame?
Let me start by saying that I LOVE Texas. The Barbecue, the wide open spaces, George Strait,....yeah, all of it. Well, maybe not ALL of it, because this one thing about Texas that I'm not a fan of, is going to cause serious issues at work this week. I HATE...
The 10 Best Places to Get Margaritas According to r/Lubbock
One of the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy when going out to eat (other than the iconic Chilton) has to be a margarita. Something about the perfectly tart, ice-cold tequila cocktail just hits the spot every time. Fortunately, living in Texas means that there is no shortage of great margaritas...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair
There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown
Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day
Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
Get Ready For Pancakes! 71st Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival Is Coming
Get ready for pancakes, bacon, sausage, and more pancakes. Oh, and pass the syrup and butter along as well. The Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is back at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It's an all day event and fundraiser...
One Of A Kind Lubbock Bakery Rolls Out New Delicious Menu Items
Back in May of 2022, we thought Plain Jane's Fried Pies was history, but luckily, they are still in business today after being sold to a new owner, and things must be going well because they just added a ton of new tasty items to their menu. Don't get me...
Lubbock Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day 2023
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. No matter if its friends, lovers or a family night there are a lot of things in Lubbock you can do for this fun night. All you have to do is plan. Which...
It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season: Here Is Where To Get Them Near You
New year, new cookie? The beloved time of the year is here. This year it brings a new cookie and lots of cookie sales. The new flavor is raspberry rally and it is very exclusive. These new thin cookies are crispy, infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coat. Remember, Raspberry Rally cookies are exclusively available online for shipment only.
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner
A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
HAY Lubbock, Maybe You Should Secure Your Load Better?
I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
Six Texas Medical Schools, Including Texas Tech, Sued For Alleged Discrimination In Admissions
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among a group of six medical schools in Texas that have been sued by one potential medical student who applied to all six schools. George Strewart, who filed the lawsuit, graduated from the University of Texas with a 3.96 GPA and...
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
