Ohio State Football: Buckeyes get QB from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team will have a new starting quarterback next season now that C.J. Stroud has officially declared for the draft. They will be looking for a new quarterback, and the new QB for next season is likely someone who was on the roster last season. Nonetheless, they...
Auburn football: AD proposes potential QB2 in transfer portal
If new Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze wants to hand the keys of the offense to incumbent starter Robby Ashford, he could hunt for a backup signal-caller currently in the transfer portal. At this point in the transfer cycle, the pickings are sparse — but there is still value...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Titans hire 49ers executive as new GM
The Tennessee Titans have moved in on their choice for the team’s open general manager position. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Tennessee has reportedly finalized its hire. Rapoport said the team will hire San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon. Rapoport tweeted, “Sources: The Titans have finalized the hire of 49ers executive Ran Carthon Read more... The post Titans hire 49ers executive as new GM appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans hiring 49ers' Ran Carthon as GM, sources say
The Titans are hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as their new general manager, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini and Jeff Darlington.
3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
Michigan returns yet another important player for 2023
Michael Barrett became the latest Michigan football player to say he is coming back for 2023. Let’s just say Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett has some unfinished business in Ann Arbor…. After losing the Fiesta Bowl in heartbreaking fashion to the TCU Horned Frogs, many Michigan Wolverines stars have opted...
The type of trade the Detroit Pistons need to avoid
The Detroit Pistons are still in the middle of their rebuild, so it will likely be a few more seasons before we really see them challenge for a playoff spot. But all rebuilding teams get to the point where they are on the cusp of contending, usually after making the playoffs for the first time, and have to decide to keep rolling with what they have or try to make the splashy move that will put them over the top.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (Trust small home favorites)
Iowa State (-2.5) vs. Texas. The Longhorns have been on the right side of some variance of late, rallying to beat Texas Tech at home over the weekend by two after doing the same and beating TCU by four. However, I’m fading the Longhorns in Ames against an Iowa State...
