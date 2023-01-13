ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Curtis Carter, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis (affectionally known as Uncle Jack) Carter, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 26, 1933. He was the third son of Curtis, Sr. and Odis (Coivin) Carter. He graduated...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
James Louis Riddle, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Louis Riddle, 85, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Wickshire in Poland. He was born August 16, 1937, in Youngstown. James was a graduate of Boardman High School and a United States Marines veteran. He worked for Warren Consolidated Steel as an information technologist.
BOARDMAN, OH
Lewis William Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins. He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Joseph P. Cetar, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Cetar, 75, passed away Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Joseph was born on February 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ida Mae Schultz. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and...
CORTLAND, OH
Pete E. Sollitto, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete E. Sollitto, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born December 31, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carl R. and the late Marjorie L. (Humes) Sollitto. Pete was retired from Valeo-GM as...
WARREN, OH
Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?

We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Sandra A. Reda, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Reda, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023. Sandy was born in Youngstown on December 26, 1946, the daughter of John and Anna Kandrach Slivka. Sandy attended both St. Luke and St. Dominic Church. She was a homemaker. In her spare...
BOARDMAN, OH
Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, 42, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 27, 1980, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Michael “Mike” Collier and Belinda Ann (Porter) Collier. He was...
WARREN, OH
MaryAnn Decena Becker, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Decena Becker passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman on Friday, January 13, 2023. MaryAnn was born January 1, 1979, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Corazon Becker. MaryAnn lived at home with her parents and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Hector M. Rivera, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hector M. Rivera, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born January 25, 1943, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the son of Domingo and Manuela Rivera Vega. Hector proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966. In his...
GIRARD, OH
Albert Magrini, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Magrini, 82, left this earth for eternal life, Sunday, January 15 at his home in Youngstown, surrounded by his family. He was born May 14, 1941 in Stump Creek, Pennsylvania, to parents Amelia and Mariano Magrini. He graduated from Sykesville High School, Pennsylvania, in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Tommie Harris, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
William “Bill” Conroy, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Conroy, 69, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Bill was born in Youngstown, April 28, 1953, the son of Richard and Kathryn Conroy. Raised on Youngstown’s west side, Bill graduated from...
NILES, OH
Kenneth K. Kopp, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth K. Kopp. April 27, 1922 – January 15, 2023. Dad crossed the finish line in the early morning of January 15, 2023 listening to what he loved most, “hillbilly” music. How fitting, the last song he was to hear “I’m Going to Live Forever,” sung by the Highwaymen; a song of eternal life.
STRUTHERS, OH
John R. Galbraith, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R Galbraith, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. John was born November 10, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of John Richard Galbraith and Mary Theresa Leonard. He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High...
CANFIELD, OH
Dale Patrick Peck, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Patrick Peck, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, January 15, 2023, at Hospice House. Dale, who was affectionately known as Pops, was born August 6, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Peck and Elizabeth Huff. Dale spent his early years...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Richard Hayes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Hayes, 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rick was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 18, 1948, to parents Richard and Betty (Garland) Hayes and came to the area in 1970.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

