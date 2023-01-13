Read full article on original website
WDTV
Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that proposes bringing back the death penalty in West Virginia was introduced in the House of Delegates. HB 2555 would bring back capital punishment in some first-degree murder cases. According to the bill’s text, those certain cases would include if the victim was a...
WDTV
First Hope Scholarship payments made to student accounts
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first-ever Hope Scholarship payments have been made to student accounts and can now be used to pay for authorized educational services, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. “This is a great day for school choice in West Virginia,” said Treasurer Moore. “After a tumultuous year...
WDTV
Number of guns caught at airports increase significantly in 2022, 9 caught in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Of the 6,542 firearms caught by TSA officers at airport security checkpoints last year, nine of them were caught in West Virginia. Six of the firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints were at Yeager Airport while two were at Tri-State Airport and one was at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
WDTV
Mild, cloudy Monday, rain chances later this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly weekend, today will start the workweek with mild, cloudy conditions. Those mild temperatures will last later this week, but as for how long they last, and what rain chances are like, find out in the video above!. Yesterday ended the weekend on a...
WDTV
Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe. Now, everyone has reunited. “It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”
WDTV
Mild temperatures today, rain later this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy morning, our region should dry out this afternoon, with mild, partly sunny conditions. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above. Early this morning, a line of steady rain lifted into North-Central West Virginia, ahead of a...
