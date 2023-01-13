ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

First Hope Scholarship payments made to student accounts

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first-ever Hope Scholarship payments have been made to student accounts and can now be used to pay for authorized educational services, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. “This is a great day for school choice in West Virginia,” said Treasurer Moore. “After a tumultuous year...
WDTV

Mild, cloudy Monday, rain chances later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly weekend, today will start the workweek with mild, cloudy conditions. Those mild temperatures will last later this week, but as for how long they last, and what rain chances are like, find out in the video above!. Yesterday ended the weekend on a...
WDTV

Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe. Now, everyone has reunited. “It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”
WDTV

Mild temperatures today, rain later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy morning, our region should dry out this afternoon, with mild, partly sunny conditions. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above. Early this morning, a line of steady rain lifted into North-Central West Virginia, ahead of a...
