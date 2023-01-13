ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

Mark Jensen trial: State calls more witnesses to the stand Friday

By Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OA6oA_0kDeSrGB00

The state called more witnesses Friday in the re-trial of Mark Jensen, a Pleasant Prairie man whose murder conviction was vacated.

In 2008, Jensen was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide for poisoning his wife, Julie Jensen.

On Friday, Jensen's former co-worker, Edward Klug, took the stand first for the state. He gave testimony about a night of drinking after a conference in 1998, the year Julie died. Klug claims that during their conversation, Jensen told him about his plans for Julie.

"I couldn't believe someone would talk about the topic of killing their wife. It was unbelievable," said Klug.

Klug said Jensen brought up the use of antifreeze. Toxicologists would later find ethylene glycol — the active ingredient in antifreeze — in Julie's body.

The defense on cross, questioned Klug about his drinking at the conference.

"So today, you don't remember what you drank that night?" asked Defense Attorney Mackenzie Renner. Klug testified that he drank at happy hour before continuing to drink late into the night in a bar with Jensen.

On two occasions Friday, Judge Anthony Milisauskas erupted at the defense. He claimed they were attempting to introduce material that the parties had agreed not to present.

For some witnesses who are unable to attend in person, the court is playing video testimony from the first trial in 2008.

Friday afternoon was dedicated to the lengthy video testimony of Ronald Kosman, a former Pleasant Prairie police officer.

Kosman said he spoke to Julie many times. According to Kosman, she reported to police an extended campaign of harassment — someone was leaving printed pornographic images outside her home.

"She sounded confused, and a little afraid," Kosman said of one of their contacts.

The state has claimed Mark Jensen — burned by his late wife's affair and seeking to be with his new girlfriend — printed the harassing images. The defense argues that Julie was mentally ill and took her own life.

Judge Milisauskas wrapped just after 4 p.m. on Friday before they got through the full video of Kosman's testimony.

"We're not going to make it. I think we've done enough this week, I really do. These [testimonies] are not easy to watch. And I'm not criticizing anybody," he said.

Court will resume on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. with the remainder of Kosman's 2008 testimony.

The trial began on Wednesday with opening statements, followed by witness testimony. On Thursday, the judge and jury listened to testimony from Eric Schoor, the best friend of Jensen's son, David Jensen.

The state called several more witnesses before playing 2008 testimony from Ted Wojt, who was unable to appear in court Thursday. He was a friend and neighbor of Julie who talked to her daily.

Watch the court proceedings live:

Case background:

Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their home in the Kenosha County village of Pleasant Prairie and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

But a Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution.

Prosecutors allege that he began poisoning his wife with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with sleeping medication, and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period.

Jensen has maintained his innocence, with his attorneys arguing that Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband.

Criminal Defense Attorney Patrick Cafferty closely followed the case. He explains that under the U.S. Constitution, a defendant has the right to question an accuser, which is impossible if the accuser is testifying with a letter and essentially "from the grave."

Still, even without the letter, Cafferty believes the defense has a tough road ahead considering the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend

RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county

Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspects Charged For Shooting at Milwaukee Officers During Terminated Pursuit

Two suspects were charged Friday for their involvement in the shooting at Milwaukee Police Officers during a police pursuit that was later terminated by a sergeant as first reported by Wisconsin Right Now. According to a Milwaukee Police press release, Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones were arrested during...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy