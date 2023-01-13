ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

KSBW.com

Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes

PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In Santa Cruz County, all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted for the first time in weeks. In Monterey County, all evacuation orders have been lifted, including in Arroyo Seco, but many evacuation warnings remain in place.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Gonzales River Bridge damaged due to flooding

GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey county is reporting the Gonzales River Bridge has been damaged. This bridge crosses the Salinas River southwest of the town of Gonzales. Part of the roadway is gone and the west side of the bridge is now compromised. Road closure signs are in place for...
GONZALES, CA
pajaronian.com

Pajaro residents still evacuated

PAJARO—On the same day that the City of Watsonville lifted its evacuation warnings and orders, residents of the town of Pajaro are questioning why the orders keeping them out of their homes still stand. The Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River was still closed as of Monday afternoon.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines

MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
MONTEREY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

MLK march in Santa Cruz has been postponed due to severe weather

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Daymarch in Santa Cruz has been postponed due to severe weather. The NAACP of Santa Cruz County made the announcement saying, "Due to the current weather and emergency situations throughout the county, we are postponing the MLK March and event at the Civic Center, and we will send out an invitation when a new date is determined."
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 152 closed due to active slide: CHP

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A stretch of Highway 152 in Santa Cruz County is closed due to an active slide that is blocking the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. The slide is east of Pole Line Road, the CHP said. Highway 152 is closed at Casserly Road...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KSBW.com

Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order

APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

