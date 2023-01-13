Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding (Jan. 16): Mandatory evacuations downgraded to warnings
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As of 5 p.m., San Benito County downgraded mandatory evacuations to warnings for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were now under evacuation warnings:. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunneville Estates and portions of...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In Santa Cruz County, all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted for the first time in weeks. In Monterey County, all evacuation orders have been lifted, including in Arroyo Seco, but many evacuation warnings remain in place.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Most evacuation orders lifted
SALINAS, Calif. — Monday afternoon, all evacuation orders along the Salinas River in Monterey County were downgraded to evacuation warnings. This change allows residents to return home to areas that were blocked off. Video Player: New slide on Highway 1 South of Big Sur. Evacuation Order. >>View the latest...
Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures
SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)- The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Gonzales River Bridge damaged due to flooding
GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey county is reporting the Gonzales River Bridge has been damaged. This bridge crosses the Salinas River southwest of the town of Gonzales. Part of the roadway is gone and the west side of the bridge is now compromised. Road closure signs are in place for...
pajaronian.com
Pajaro residents still evacuated
PAJARO—On the same day that the City of Watsonville lifted its evacuation warnings and orders, residents of the town of Pajaro are questioning why the orders keeping them out of their homes still stand. The Main Street bridge over the Pajaro River was still closed as of Monday afternoon.
Paradise Post
Slip sliding away: The name of the game on scenic Highway 1
BIG SUR — The engineers and laborers who constructed California State Route 1 from Carmel to San Luis Obispo County beginning in the 1920s knew the road was fraught with peril. But they did it anyway. Coastal communities in the area needed better access to health care and other resources.
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm damages as high as $80 million, estimate shows
SALINAS, Calif. — The series of winter storms caused as much as $80 million in damages in Monterey County, an early estimate released Sunday shows. Video player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees. The figure is part of a preliminary assessment the county reported to the California...
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
KSBW.com
Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines
MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
KSBW.com
Floodwaters cause tens of millions in damage to Monterey County agriculture
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — As floodwaters begin to recede, agricultural leaders are getting a clearer picture of the damage caused when floodwaters on the Salinas River breached berms and levees, flooding farmland all along the Salinas River. Damage is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
KSBW.com
MLK march in Santa Cruz has been postponed due to severe weather
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Daymarch in Santa Cruz has been postponed due to severe weather. The NAACP of Santa Cruz County made the announcement saying, "Due to the current weather and emergency situations throughout the county, we are postponing the MLK March and event at the Civic Center, and we will send out an invitation when a new date is determined."
KSBW.com
Highway 152 closed due to active slide: CHP
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A stretch of Highway 152 in Santa Cruz County is closed due to an active slide that is blocking the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. The slide is east of Pole Line Road, the CHP said. Highway 152 is closed at Casserly Road...
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
KSBW.com
San Benito County Storm Update: Evacuations reissued due to fresh rain on Saturday
Evacuation orders have been reissued in San Benito County on Saturday. The following areas are being mandated for an evacuation due to severe flooding by the county:. Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. These areas are located south of San Felipe...
KSBW.com
Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
KSBW.com
Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
