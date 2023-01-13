(The Hill) – A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade with other states. The bill states that citizens and industries would be encouraged not to purchase electric vehicles before the ban goes into effect.

WYOMING STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO