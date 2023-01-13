Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Crash a space rock into the Midwest with this simulator
ST. LOUIS — What would happen if an asteroid hit Missouri or any other part of the planet? This new educational asteroid impact simulator that lets you crush St. Louis or any other place. Astronomers are now monitoring about 2,200 potentially hazardous asteroids in Earth’s orbital neighborhood that are...
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – California’s coastline keeps getting sledgehammered by atmospheric rivers that have left residents wondering when January’s storms will end. Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in half, homes flooded, and oceanfront restaurants were thrashed.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
(The Hill) – A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade with other states. The bill states that citizens and industries would be encouraged not to purchase electric vehicles before the ban goes into effect.
FEMA open house explains Illinois flood maps today
Starting Tuesday, January 17, locals in the metro east will have the opportunity to view new flood insurance studies.
Virginia woman tracks down long lost twin after three decades
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The past year has been anything but ordinary for Asha Rodney. After three decades, and with the help of resourceful strangers on the internet, Rodney tracked down a long-lost twin brother who lives halfway across the country. Rodney, 34, and her twin, Moses Cordova,...
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
(NewsNation) — Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime,” Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discussed how the...
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald’s in Las Vegas’ north valley turned a few heads on Friday afternoon. Someone needs to tell them that McDonald’s doesn’t have Horsey Sauce — that’s Arby’s. Or maybe they were there for the Happy Meal apple slices.
New documents on drowning reveal head injury, questionable child count
More disturbing revelations are coming to light with the release of documents about last July’s drowning at a St. Louis County summer camp.
Bi-State plans to upgrade MetroLink trains
Bi-State Development plans to upgrade its MetroLink trains.
Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
Illinois has 2 ‘Move Over Law’ crashes in as many days
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release. About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene, the release says.
Gun range holding ‘grand opening’ in St. Louis County
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A new gun range recently opened in St. Louis County. Range USA is having a grand opening this weekend. Customers over the age of 21 will get discounts, and prizes. Range USA is one of the biggest gun schools in the world. Every year, they teach...
What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak
(The Hill) – A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks. Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of...
Dierbergs to host hiring fair for new Crestwood store
The grocer is looking to fill at least 100 full-time and part-time positions across most of the departments in the store.
St. Charles County’s plan to combat car break-ins being used for other crimes
St. Charles County officials say they are making real progress reversing a big spike in car thefts and auto break-ins.
Neighborhood surveillance video leads to arrest in O’Fallon shooting case
Police and prosecutors in O'Fallon, Illinois, are crediting neighborhood surveillance video for an arrest in a shooting investigation.
McCarthy says he ‘had a few questions’ about Santos’ resume
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) continues to face calls to step down from office after allegations of lying about large parts of his personal and work background during his run for office. But now, a new report from the New York Times has brought into question how...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0