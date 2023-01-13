ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Crash a space rock into the Midwest with this simulator

ST. LOUIS — What would happen if an asteroid hit Missouri or any other part of the planet? This new educational asteroid impact simulator that lets you crush St. Louis or any other place. Astronomers are now monitoring about 2,200 potentially hazardous asteroids in Earth’s orbital neighborhood that are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – California’s coastline keeps getting sledgehammered by atmospheric rivers that have left residents wondering when January’s storms will end. Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in half, homes flooded, and oceanfront restaurants were thrashed.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

(The Hill) – A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade with other states. The bill states that citizens and industries would be encouraged not to purchase electric vehicles before the ban goes into effect.
WYOMING STATE
Virginia woman tracks down long lost twin after three decades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The past year has been anything but ordinary for Asha Rodney. After three decades, and with the help of resourceful strangers on the internet, Rodney tracked down a long-lost twin brother who lives halfway across the country. Rodney, 34, and her twin, Moses Cordova,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea

(NewsNation) — Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime,” Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discussed how the...
MOSCOW, ID
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald’s in Las Vegas’ north valley turned a few heads on Friday afternoon. Someone needs to tell them that McDonald’s doesn’t have Horsey Sauce — that’s Arby’s. Or maybe they were there for the Happy Meal apple slices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Illinois has 2 ‘Move Over Law’ crashes in as many days

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release. About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene, the release says.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak

(The Hill) – A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks. Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of...
COLUMBUS, OH
