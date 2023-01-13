Read full article on original website
Ethics investigation slows as more conflict of interest allegations arise from emails
ITHACA, N.Y. — The City of Ithaca and the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) appear wedged in a stalemate. The TCEAB has been investigating a wide-ranging ethics complaint filed by City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock since May. But over the last four months, the city has continued to argue that, on most fronts, the TCEAB lacks the authority to conduct the investigation it has undertaken primarily into Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety initiative, and the conduct of former Mayor Svante Myrick.
owegopennysaver.com
From the Desk of the Village of Owego Mayor Michael Baratta III
I wanted to start the New Year off with updating everyone on projects going on in the Village of Owego. As many of you know, we have many projects in the works right now thanks to our Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant we received from New York State. These village-owned projects...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
owegopennysaver.com
Rudin benefit to focus on household, and history
As the Rudin family continues to rebuild from the fire that left their barn and adjacent home in Owego a complete loss at the end of last year, a group of community residents continue to assist the family through these difficult times. On Jan. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m., another benefit will take place at the VFW, located at 208 Main St. in Owego. This event will help raise dollars for household needs.
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony arrests of two Tompkins County men, one other
VETERAN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop in Chemung County leads to charges for 3 men. State Police out of Horseheads stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 13 in the Town of Veteran Tuesday. Troopers investigated after realizing the vehicle was reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Cocaine and four loaded illegal handguns were found in the search, including two with the serial numbers scratched off. Three men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies as a result.
owegopennysaver.com
Catholic Charities gets a helping hand
With the recent news of increasing rent for Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga, a local business and partnering organization have offered to assist with the expenses. The Town of Nichols has assigned a rental increase that is almost three times the current amount paid by the non-profit organization for the use of the Nichols property at 139 Roki Blvd.
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no
Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
nyspnews.com
NewsChannel 36
Body discovered in Schuyler County garage fire
ORANGE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state officials have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a garage by firefighters responding to a fire on Hornby Road on Jan. 15th. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, members of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department discovered the body during efforts to put a garage fire out in the early morning.
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
Gas leak in an Elmira home
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
14850.com
A potentially rabid fox was located after an alert Sunday morning, says Health Department
The Environmental Health Division of Tompkins County Whole Health (formerly the Tompkins County Health Department) says a “potentially rabid fox” that sparked an alert for the Fall Creek area on Sunday morning has been located. An alert shortly after 9am Sunday urged area residents to “be aware of...
