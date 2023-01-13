Read full article on original website
Related
Investigators release more info on Chesnee murder
Spartanburg County investigators now say the gunshot victim who died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Sunday night was shot during a home invasion episode.
WYFF4.com
1 person injured in Upstate shooting, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said they were called to the 1300 Block of Hwy. 56, Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. According to deputies, that person was...
abccolumbia.com
Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
FOX Carolina
Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
WYFF4.com
Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
FOX Carolina
Upstate solicitor’s office spokesperson found dead inside home, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 7th Circuit Solicitors Office public information officer and administrator Murray Glenn passed away Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, officials were called to Glenn’s home on Jan. 13 after his coworkers were unable to reach him by phone....
WYFF4.com
Home invasion leaves man hospitalized with gunshot wound, deputies said
Upstate deputies are looking for suspects on Monday in a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were called about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 1300 Block of Highway 56. They said when they arrived, they found...
abccolumbia.com
Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident. On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.
wach.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington following traffic stop, crash prompted nightside search
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington police say they arrested a driver late Saturday evening after he crashed on Robert St. near Gibson Rd and proceeded to run from officers - prompting a neighborhood search. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle for a headlight being out and an...
Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
A woman was found dead in a burned vehicle Sunday in Spartanburg County.
New details released in overnight search for suspect who crashed while running from police
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is providing new information about an incident that spurred a neighborhood search and shut down area roads on Saturday night. According to a statement released on Sunday morning, the whole incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for having a...
South Carolina coroner investigating after person found dead in burned vehicle
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.
WYFF4.com
Coroner investigating after a person was found inside burned car
WOODRUFF, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating a death following a car fire. The coroner said it happened Sunday morning, on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street. According to the coroner, officials found a vehicle that had been burned with an individual inside. The coroner said...
Suspected Orangeburg County dealer found with drugs, guns and a book of alleged customers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man has been arrested and charged with numerous drug-related crimes following a traffic stop on Tuesday. And one other item in his possession may lead to more investigations. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Andrew Easterlin was arrested around 3...
Investigation underway after fatal shooting over the weekend
A forensic autopsy is scheduled today on the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Spartanburg County. The coroner’s office says, 54-year-old Christopher Humphries was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center about 5:15 PM.
WRDW-TV
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
WIS-TV
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some displaced tenants at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia report that their property is being stolen from their vacated homes. Dozens of residents remain under an evacuation order more than two weeks after they first reported living without necessary utilities. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D....
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire
An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
‘Empty Shoe Project’ in South Carolina represents victims of gun violence
An organization in downtown Greenville is hoping that Martin Luther King Day can serve as a reminder as to how the community can help fight gun violence.
Comments / 4