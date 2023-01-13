ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

WYFF4.com

1 person injured in Upstate shooting, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said they were called to the 1300 Block of Hwy. 56, Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. According to deputies, that person was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
WOODRUFF, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says

CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
CHESNEE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident. On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire

An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
WOODRUFF, SC

