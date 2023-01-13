Read full article on original website
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Pups invited to nighttime ‘romp’ at Saginaw Township park
SAGINAW, MI — The dog days of winter are upon Saginaw’s pups, with or without snow. Officials will extend the hours of operations at the dog park at the Saginaw Township-based Imerman Memorial Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18, as part of the semi-annual Dog Days Winter Romp program, organizers said.
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors
Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
An Open Letter to Grand Blanc Shoppers Putting Carts in Corrals
Shopping at the "infamous-parking-lot" Kroger in Grand Blanc this weekend, showed me there's still hope that humankind hasn't forgotten how to behave in public. Remember, this Kroger made the '8 Most Hated Parking Lots In Genesee County' list from our readers. Has everyone lost their mind when shopping at Kroger...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
$2.4M raised for Northwood University through classic car auction
MIDLAND, MI — In December, Northwood University announced an auction of the classic automobiles from a collection assembled over several decades by Michael and Dianne Morey, founders of Bandit Industries, best known for its woodchippers. According to a release from Northwood University officials, Bandit designed and launched the world’s...
WNEM
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI
Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
abc12.com
Bay City public transit buses changing route to avoid toll bridges
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Routes will change permanently for Bay City's public transit buses in March to avoid a hefty bill for tolls on two city-owned drawbridges. Route changes on the city's west side to avoid construction on the Liberty Bridge will be made permanent. Routes also will be reconfigured to avoid the Independence Bridge.
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
Bridgeport Township adds former First Ward executive as manager
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — For the second time in 28 months, Bridgeport Township’s top administrative position changed hands. The township Board of Trustees at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting unanimously voted to hire Michelle McGregor, the former executive director of First Ward Community Service in Saginaw, as Bridgeport Township’s new township manager.
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
Family of mom, children who froze to death in Pontiac say 'they were loved'
Investigators say Cannady and her three children were sleeping outside in a field at the site of the old Lakeside Housing Project.
Bay City, county offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BAY CITY, MI - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be on Monday, Jan. 16. Since it’s a federal holiday, banks and government offices will be closed in observance of King’s legacy as a civil rights activist and leader. All Bay City offices will be closed Monday. This...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
