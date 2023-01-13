ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, MI

MLive

Bergers Family Restaurant celebrates 95 years in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, a fourth-generation family-owned business with a long history in Bay County, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. But owner Bruce Berger said he’ll let the milestone anniversary pass without much fanfare. “We’re low-key,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe 100...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors

Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

$2.4M raised for Northwood University through classic car auction

MIDLAND, MI — In December, Northwood University announced an auction of the classic automobiles from a collection assembled over several decades by Michael and Dianne Morey, founders of Bandit Industries, best known for its woodchippers. According to a release from Northwood University officials, Bandit designed and launched the world’s...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI

Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Bay City public transit buses changing route to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Routes will change permanently for Bay City's public transit buses in March to avoid a hefty bill for tolls on two city-owned drawbridges. Route changes on the city's west side to avoid construction on the Liberty Bridge will be made permanent. Routes also will be reconfigured to avoid the Independence Bridge.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
The Saginaw News

Bridgeport Township adds former First Ward executive as manager

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — For the second time in 28 months, Bridgeport Township’s top administrative position changed hands. The township Board of Trustees at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting unanimously voted to hire Michelle McGregor, the former executive director of First Ward Community Service in Saginaw, as Bridgeport Township’s new township manager.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
The Saginaw News

