FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
iheart.com
Glenn: Biden’s most recent LIES are 'DISTORTING' OUR HISTORY
President Biden took time on Sunday to remember Martin Luther King Jr., which is ironic, considering how much the far-left vehemently fights against so many principles that MLK preached. During his speech, Biden spewed SEVERAL LIES, some of which are ‘gravely' distorting American history, Glenn says. In this clip, Glenn goes through the most recent Biden lies. He questions why SO MANY (especially in the media) are so quick to ignore them, and he urges YOU to stand for truth in your own, personal circles now more than ever. Why? Because ‘you are the keeper of the flame of liberty,’ Glenn explains. ‘And right now, [for] most of us, that flame is either out…or there is just a few embers of coal left.’
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Popculture
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley have reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, and Julie reported to Federal Medical Center Lexington, in Kentucky. Both reported to prison on Tuesday morning after failed appeals. It was...
iheart.com
Questions Surround The Death Of OC Public Defender In Mexico
Family, friends and U.S. authorities are looking for answers after Elliot Blair, an Orange County deputy public defender, was found dead while on vacation with his wife in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Blair and his wife Kim, also an Orange County public defender, were at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa...
iheart.com
Court Decision On Guns To Be Appealed
We are still waiting on the federal court appeal by a group of gun-rights activists of a federal judge's decision upholding Rhode Island's new gun-control law. In last month's finding, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell said the state's ban on magazines with over ten rounds, which can bring a felony charge to those in violation, did not equate to a ban on weapons of self-defense.
iheart.com
Ana Walshe's Husband Charged With Murder
Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, a missing Massachusetts mother of three, was charged with murder in relation to her death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Tuesday (January 17) via CNN. Brian Walshe had previously pleaded not guilty to misleading investigators in relation to the search for his...
iheart.com
Matt Dolan Announces Candidacy to Challenge U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND - Former State Representative Matt Dolan has formally announced another run for the U.S. Senate. Dolan is an attorney and Chardon native whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians. Matt Dolan lost in the Ohio GOP primary in 2022 to JD Vance; Vance would defeat Democrat Tim Ryan to replace Rob Portman in Washington.
