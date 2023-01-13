Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
CBS Pittsburgh
Lawsuit blames Center Township officer for death of man pushed while helping shooting victim
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A federal lawsuit blames a Center Township police officer for the death of a man who was pushed trying to help a shooting victim in Monaca last year. Attorney Joel Sansone filed the lawsuit on Tuesday on behalf of the estate of Kenneth Vinyard against Center Township and officer John Hawk.Sansone says Vinyard was violently pushed down by Hawk, who wasn't on duty at the time. The complaint alleges unconstitutional excessive force, the township's failure to adequately train Hawk and wrongful death.Hawk has not been charged. Sansone has claimed that Hawk pushed and killed Vinyard as he tried...
