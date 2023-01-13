PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A federal lawsuit blames a Center Township police officer for the death of a man who was pushed trying to help a shooting victim in Monaca last year. Attorney Joel Sansone filed the lawsuit on Tuesday on behalf of the estate of Kenneth Vinyard against Center Township and officer John Hawk.Sansone says Vinyard was violently pushed down by Hawk, who wasn't on duty at the time. The complaint alleges unconstitutional excessive force, the township's failure to adequately train Hawk and wrongful death.Hawk has not been charged. Sansone has claimed that Hawk pushed and killed Vinyard as he tried...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO