WOLCOTT: Age 89, of Wolcott passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Helen was born in 1933 in Altmar, NY to Ralph and Lucy Wallace. Helen was predeceased by her son, Ronald Barnes; first husband, Merle Barnes; second Husband, Donald Sharpe; and brothers, James, Fred, Norman, and Harry. Helen is survived by her brother, David Druce of Seneca Falls; son, Donald Barnes of Port Orange, FL; daughters, Sharon (George) Culp of Liverpool, NY, Elizabeth (Timothy) Crowell of Wolcott, NY, and.

