ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

Vermeulen, James

SODUS: Jim Vermeulen, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023. Jim was born February 14, 1948 to Jacob & Ruth (Rawden) Vermeulen in Sodus, NewYork. He is predeceased by his parents. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Vermeulen; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne & Andrea Vermeulen; his stepson, Michael and Liz Jopson; and many family members and friends who loved him dearly.
SODUS, NY
waynetimes.com

Boyd, Sr., Ray T.

NEWARK: Ray T. Boyd Sr., age 67, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in his home, the same place he was born. Friends may call from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY.
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

Spencer, Audrey C.

MARION: Entered into rest on January 8, 2023 at the age of 82. She is predeceased by her husband, Allan; daughter, Melony; son, Murrie. Survived by her daughters, Heidi (Mark) MacDonald, Tammy (Daryl) Hartnagel, Wendy (James) Miller; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, special friends, Mike Mayeu, Lucy Gay, Carol Wilson; several other extended family and very close friends.
LYONS, NY
waynetimes.com

Sharpe, Helen P. (Wallace)

WOLCOTT: Age 89, of Wolcott passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Helen was born in 1933 in Altmar, NY to Ralph and Lucy Wallace. Helen was predeceased by her son, Ronald Barnes; first husband, Merle Barnes; second Husband, Donald Sharpe; and brothers, James, Fred, Norman, and Harry. Helen is survived by her brother, David Druce of Seneca Falls; son, Donald Barnes of Port Orange, FL; daughters, Sharon (George) Culp of Liverpool, NY, Elizabeth (Timothy) Crowell of Wolcott, NY, and.
WOLCOTT, NY
waynetimes.com

Watson, Danielle

SODUS: Quietly entered into rest on January 14, 2023 at age 34. Predeceased by grandparents: Leslie “Grampa Boris” and Joan Meyers; Martha Watson. Danielle was a very true spirited young lady and those who knew her appreciated her humor. She was an avid NASCAR and Buffalo Bills fan.
SODUS, NY
waynetimes.com

Copeland, Brian “Cope”

Williamson: Passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at age 69. Predeceased by his parents: David and Patricia Copeland; beloved companion, “Martie.”. Brian was a giant pumpkin grower extraordinaire yielding a 1200 pound winner. Renowned for his amazing tomatoes sold at his roadside stand. Husband to Laurie; Dad to...
WILLIAMSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy