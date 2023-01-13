Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
defensenews.com
Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defense minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht. The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has served as interior minister of Lower Saxony...
defensenews.com
Raytheon preparing for more radar milestones after first at-sea test
ARLINGTON, Va. — Raytheon Technologies hopes to follow the successful at-sea testing of one version of its SPY-6 radar last month with wins on other variants later this year. The SPY-6 was operated at sea for the first time ever in December, when future destroyer Jack H. Lucas departed...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
defensenews.com
How a new commission will fix disputes over US Navy’s force structure
The last National Defense Authorization Act included Section 1092, titled “National Commission on the Future of the Navy.” The bipartisan commission will consist of eight nongovernment appointees reporting to Congress. The charter starts more than a thousand pages into the law, becoming a stealth provision. This section is...
defensenews.com
Nordic states to develop common cybersecurity strategy
HELSINKI — Norway is taking the lead to develop a defense-focused common cybersecurity strategy for the Nordic region. The multinational agreement to develop the strategy followed a meeting of the Nordic Council’s executive committee in December. The council functions as the official organization for formal interparliamentary cooperation between the Nordic states. Formed in 1952, it includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and the Åland Islands.
defensenews.com
US military services exchanging cloud-computing wisdom amid JADC2 push
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army’s cloud-computing experts are increasingly chatting with colleagues in the Air Force and Navy, as the Department of Defense craves access to business and battlefield data at even the most remote locations. The exchange across services, about disparate databases and systems, best practices and...
defensenews.com
Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf...
defensenews.com
Push for naval ‘interchangeability’ will require help from industry
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy and its closest allies and partners continue their quest to become interchangeable — a step up from previous calls to be interoperable — but they say they can’t do it without international supply chains joining the effort. Chief of Naval...
Electric vehicle sales accelerate to record highs in New Zealand
Increased awareness of the climate crisis, soaring petrol prices and a government rebate scheme bolstered sales of electric vehicles in New Zealand to record highs in December, analysts say – with uptake now far outstripping that of neighbouring Australia. Official figures for light vehicle registrations – covering almost all...
Comments / 0