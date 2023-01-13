ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
defensenews.com

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defense minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht. The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has served as interior minister of Lower Saxony...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
defensenews.com

How a new commission will fix disputes over US Navy’s force structure

The last National Defense Authorization Act included Section 1092, titled “National Commission on the Future of the Navy.” The bipartisan commission will consist of eight nongovernment appointees reporting to Congress. The charter starts more than a thousand pages into the law, becoming a stealth provision. This section is...
defensenews.com

Nordic states to develop common cybersecurity strategy

HELSINKI — Norway is taking the lead to develop a defense-focused common cybersecurity strategy for the Nordic region. The multinational agreement to develop the strategy followed a meeting of the Nordic Council’s executive committee in December. The council functions as the official organization for formal interparliamentary cooperation between the Nordic states. Formed in 1952, it includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and the Åland Islands.
defensenews.com

US military services exchanging cloud-computing wisdom amid JADC2 push

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army’s cloud-computing experts are increasingly chatting with colleagues in the Air Force and Navy, as the Department of Defense craves access to business and battlefield data at even the most remote locations. The exchange across services, about disparate databases and systems, best practices and...
defensenews.com

Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf...
The Guardian

Electric vehicle sales accelerate to record highs in New Zealand

Increased awareness of the climate crisis, soaring petrol prices and a government rebate scheme bolstered sales of electric vehicles in New Zealand to record highs in December, analysts say – with uptake now far outstripping that of neighbouring Australia. Official figures for light vehicle registrations – covering almost all...

