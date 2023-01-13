ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Shore News Network

Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project

Harrison, NJ – One woman was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Hoboken. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department, the incident took place at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. Police reported the attack occurred inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, a public housing project managed by the Harrison Housing Authority. Police arrived at the scene in the area of Harrison Avenue to find two women had been stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for her injuries. At The post Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Staten Island girl, 12, reported missing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Monday at about 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at N.J. apartment building

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. One person was taken into custody. There's no word on what led to the violence. 
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town

Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
SECAUCUS, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Workers clear wooded area along Staten Island road as much-needed $2.4M sidewalk project gets underway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Preliminary work to install a long-requested sidewalk on a busy Willowbrook street is underway, with pedestrians expected to reap the safety benefits later this year. Last month, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a $2.4 million sidewalk project along Forest Hill Road in Willowbrook, something...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
