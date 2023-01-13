Read full article on original website
Man, 52, dead after jump from Bayonne Bridge on Friday, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man who jumped off the Bayonne Bridge on Friday was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital, officials said over the weekend. The man was located at around 9:40 a.m. by NYPD Harbor patrol in the water near the bridge, according to a spokeswoman for the Port Authority Police Department.
NYPD: Worker, 23, rescued after falling from pier into waters near Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker was taken to the hospital after he fell from a pier and into the waters off of St. George during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to sources. The 23-year-old male is expected to recover from his injuries, according to preliminary information supplied...
From new bridge decks to wind analysis: MTA outlines steps needed to bring bike paths to Verrazzano
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cyclists have been calling for bike paths on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for decades, and while potential installation is still years away, the MTA has outlined the various steps that must be taken before that dream can ever become a reality. On Wednesday, the MTA released a...
Worker hospitalized after falling into water near SI Ferry terminal
A worker was rescued from the water near the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island during the Tuesday morning rush, officials said.
Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project
Harrison, NJ – One woman was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Hoboken. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department, the incident took place at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. Police reported the attack occurred inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, a public housing project managed by the Harrison Housing Authority. Police arrived at the scene in the area of Harrison Avenue to find two women had been stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for her injuries. At The post Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Staten Island girl, 12, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Monday at about 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Video surfaces of chaotic encounter at Staten Island bus stop that preceded NYPD officer suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chaotic video that precedes footage of an NYPD officer punching a child during a police response in Port Richmond earlier this month has surfaced, showing multiple officers attempting to separate two girls on the ground surrounded by a raucous crowd. The footage is shot from...
1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at N.J. apartment building
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. One person was taken into custody. There's no word on what led to the violence.
New York City police recover body of missing 13-year-old girl washed up on shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on Monday, as a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town
Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
Workers clear wooded area along Staten Island road as much-needed $2.4M sidewalk project gets underway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Preliminary work to install a long-requested sidewalk on a busy Willowbrook street is underway, with pedestrians expected to reap the safety benefits later this year. Last month, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a $2.4 million sidewalk project along Forest Hill Road in Willowbrook, something...
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
Lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from license plate suing NYC, NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing a piece of plastic covering part of a license plate has sued New York City and the NYPD. Adam White, who was arrested on a criminal mischief charge that’s since been dismissed, filed his suit on Friday. In it, he and his lawyer, Gideon Oliver, […]
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Upstairs Neighbor Killed In Hudson County Apartment Fire
A 72-year-old man died in a Secaucus fire late Sunday, Jan. 15, authorities said.John Meisenburg was found inside of a third floor unit after a fire broke out in a second floor unit at caround 11:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.Meisenburg was taken to Hudson Regional Hospi…
wrnjradio.com
Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
Woman, 50, killed in fire at Brooklyn high rise apartments
A 50-year-old woman was killed in a fire at a 19-story Brooklyn apartment building early Monday morning, according to the FDNY. The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building on West 16th Street near Bay 50th Street in Gravesend.
Staten Island woman’s photos show 2 fox encounters just days apart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Foxes are no strangers to residents on Staten Island, though it does seem they have been making their presence felt of late. Victoria Wickman of Richmond sent the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com pictures of two fox sightings she witnessed in a little more than a week.
